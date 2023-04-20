‘Dangerous criminal’ arrested in Las Vegas casino robberies

Dshante Styles, 33, is accused of six casino armed robberies and two carjackings, police said.

A senior Metropolitan Police Department officer updated reporters Thursday afternoon about a series of robberies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese shows surveillance images of a casino robbery suspect during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police show a mug shot of Dshante Styles during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese updates the news media at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023, on arresting a suspect in a series of casino robberies. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese shows surveillance images of a casino robbery suspect during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police say the man in this photo is suspected of being involved in an armed robbery involving the same car that was used in the robbery of the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin on Dec. 24, 2022. (LVMPD)

The casino floor at the Rampart Casino at JW Marriott on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-JournalFile)

Gold Coast hotel-casino, seen in 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Silverton casino is seen in an undated photo. (Silverton)

Las Vegas police say they have arrested a man who went on a casino robbery spree that began late last year.

Dshante Styles, 33, is accused of six casino armed robberies and two carjackings, Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Nicholas Farese said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Styles was arrested Thursday morning and faces multiple charges in connection with the eight incidents, Farese said.

Farese declined to name any of the casinos targeted but said Styles was involved in a string of casino robberies that began on Nov. 16.

Despite police refusal to name the involved casinos, there were at least four reported robberies in the span of about six weeks last winter:

— Gold Coast, at 4000 West Flamingo Road, on Nov. 16

— Green Valley Ranch, at 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, on Dec. 12

— Silverton, at 3333 Blue Diamond Road, on Dec. 20

— Rampart, at 221 North Rampart Boulevard, on Dec. 24

It wasn’t clear where the two other casino robberies happened, or where and when the alleged carjackings took place.

“We quickly realized that the suspect was brazen and a threat to our community,” Farese said. “At the direction of Sheriff Kevin McMahill, we devoted the weight of our organization to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

Farese said the arrest of Styles came after a Metro officer discovered a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard East, near Eastern Avenue, on Monday. Farese said the vehicle had been used by Styles during the robbery of an unspecified casino on Monday.

Styles ran away, but officers were able to identify him before arresting him Thursday.

Styles was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges including six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, 11 counts of burglary with a deadly weapon and five counts of grand larceny auto.

“Styles has a long history of being a dangerous criminal,” Farese said, adding that Styles had previously served prison stints for similar crimes.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.