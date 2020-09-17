Las Vegas woman becomes 60th victim of October 2017 mass shooting

Whether the mass shooting’s official death toll, which is controlled by the Metropolitan Police Department, will increase to 60 is unclear.

Samanta Arjune had an extra ticket to the Route 91 Harvest festival country music concert on the Strip Oct. 1, and invited her brother Malcolm Bissember. They thought the gunfire was fireworks. When they realized it was gunfire, they started to run. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Samanta Arjune, who was shot during the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017, tells her story during an interview at University Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2017. She died from her injuries on May 26, 2020, making her the shooting's 60th victim. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Samanta Arjune, who was shot during the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017, tells her story during an interview at University Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2017. At left is her brother, Melvyn Bessemer. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Samanta Arjune, who was shot during the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017, talks to her "knight in shinning armor" Dr. Pinak Shah at University Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2017. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas woman has become the 60th known victim of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Strip in 2017 — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Samanta Arjune, 49, died in Las Vegas on the afternoon of May 26 from complications of the gunshot wound to her left leg that she suffered nearly three years earlier in the attack, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. It marked the second death of a survivor in less than a year.

“They say if the bullet’s taken out, it could do too much damage to my leg,” Arjune, then 46, said a week after the shooting in a bedside interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at University Medical Center.

The shooting unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of Route 91, a three-day country music festival that drew 22,000 people to the southern end of the Strip. Fifty-eight people initially were killed, and hundreds more were injured.

According to redacted coroner autopsy reports, the last of the 58 victims was pronounced dead on Oct. 3, 2017. The death toll has not been raised since and will remain at 58, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Thursday. The department declined to comment further on Arjune’s death, which, before Thursday, had not been reported by a major news outlet.

The 59th known victim, Kimberly Gervais, died a half year before Arjune in San Bernardino County, California, from complications of the spinal injuries she had suffered in the mass shooting. The coroner’s division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department ruled her death a homicide last month.

Neither Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo nor the department has provided a public explanation for its decision regarding the death toll.

Arjune, the office manager for Las Vegas business magazine Exhibit City News, attended the country music festival with her brother, Malcolm Bissember. He could not be reached Thursday.

The siblings were about 50 feet from the stage when the first volley of gunfire erupted from a 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay suite.

Hand in hand, the two began to run. Then Arjune suddenly collapsed.

“I got hit,” she told her brother.

As gunfire erupted again and again, Bissember used his own body to shield his sister from bullets, until a stranger arrived with a large garbage can on wheels.

Together, Bissember and the man slid Arjune into the can and rolled her to safety, away from the concert grounds, where they flagged down another stranger who drove them to the hospital.

The next morning, doctors performed exploratory surgery and found that the bullet in her leg, entwined in nerves, could not be removed. It had entered her calf and lodged just below her knee, shattering her bones.

Doctors performed an extensive reconstructive surgery on her leg and told Arjune she would be able to walk again. But, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by a family friend in the immediate aftermath, the bullet eventually resurfaced on its own, causing “extreme” pain for Arjune that was likely to last “the rest of her life.”

She spent the next two years in and out of the hospital, according to Gail Pawlak Peterkin, the GoFundMe creator.

“Sam was an amazing person with such a lively spirit,” Peterkin wrote the day after Arjune’s death in an update to the GoFundMe that had been dormant since late 2017. “She spread her smile and love with everyone she met.”

Arjune was buried in Las Vegas on May 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

