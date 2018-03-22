MGM video shows Paddock in days before Las Vegas shooting

MGM Resorts released surveillance footage on Thursday of the man behind the Oct. 1 shooting in the days and hours beforehe fired upon a concert crowd from his room inside Mandalay Bay.

A short compilation of footage of Stephen Paddock bringing luggage into Mandalay Bay and gambling in the resort casino before the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. Behind him is a bellman's cart with luggage and a plastic bin. (MGM Resorts)

MGM Resorts released surveillance video on Thursday of Stephen Paddock, the man behind the Oct. 1 shooting, showing the days and hours before he fired upon a concert crowd from his room inside Mandalay Bay.

In the videos, Paddock, 64, is seen playing video poker, being warmly greeted by Mandalay Bay employees and sticking close to the bellhops who brought his luggage inside.

Inside that luggage were the firearms and ammunition used to shoot at concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more before he shot himself to death as police closed in, police say.

“In the interest of providing greater context around Stephen Paddock’s actions in the days leading up to October 1, MGM Resorts has released these security videos and images,” MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement. “As the security footage demonstrates, Stephen Paddock gave no indication of what he planned to do and his interactions with staff and overall behavior were all normal.

“MGM and Mandalay Bay could not reasonably foresee that a longtime guest with no known history of threats or violence and behaving in a manner that appeared outwardly normal, would carry out such an inexplicably evil, violent and deadly act.

“Our focus continues to be on supporting victims and their families, our guests and employees, and cooperating with law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.”

MGM released the security footage in 32 clips, some as long as 10 minutes, some as short as 49 seconds. The company also released about a dozen still images of Paddock checking into Mandalay Bay and interacting with staff.

The Ogden, a condominium in downtown Las Vegas in which the gunman rented space through Airbnb during the Life is Beautiful music festival in September, turned over security footage of Paddock to law enforcement, spokeswoman Melissa Warren said.

The Ogden retained no copies of the footage, Warren said.

Julie Craig, who survived the Oct. 1 shooting, said she’s not upset with MGM for releasing the footage. She said she believes the company didn’t do anything wrong.

Craig, who worked the Route 91 concert as a vendor, said what upset her on Thursday was seeing the gunman’s face again.

“Watching him so calm, knowing he was going to kill so many innocent people,” she said. “My hairs stood up on my arm as I watched him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.