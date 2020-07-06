106°F
Arts & Culture

7 places to buy unique, handmade face masks in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2020 - 12:55 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2020 - 1:17 pm

With COVID-19 infections rising, Gov. Steve Sisolak made Nevada the 17th state to require people to wear masks in nearly all public spaces to help contain the spread of the disease.

As Nevadans face the possibility of wearing masks for the next several months, local retailers and individuals are using fashionable fabrics and designs to make face coverings more stylish.

For those looking for a sustainable and stylish alternative to the pale blue disposable mask, here are seven Las Vegas retailers and seamstresses who are selling unique and handmade masks locally.

Mary Ann’s Face Mask Boutique

Masks available at Mary Ann’s Face Mask Boutique. (Mary Ann Racheau)
Masks available at Mary Ann’s Face Mask Boutique. (Mary Ann Racheau)

Mary Ann Racheau started making and selling affordable masks in March after donating 200 to people in need.

She is still accepting orders for face masks for $5 in more than 70 fabric styles, including calico, floral and striped prints.

The 70-year-old sewing teacher also sells specialty face masks with Disney, Harry Potter, Pokemon and Vegas Golden Knights prints for $8.

All of Racheau’s masks are made with two layers of cotton-blend fabric and are safe to wash in hot water. Orders can be placed at her website sewlasvegas.com, emailed to wracheau@aol.com or by text message to 702-581-5715.

ReBar and Boardwalk Liquors

ReBar “Sippin Straw” mask with a straw hole and cover. (Derek Stonebarger)
ReBar “Sippin Straw” mask with a straw hole and cover. (Derek Stonebarger)

Derek Stonebarger, the owner of ReBar and the Boardwalk Liquors bodega, is selling fabric face masks at the downtown bar and the drive-thru bodega.

Branded logo masks can be purchased for $8 and $13, and a “Sippin Straw” mask with a straw hole and cover can be purchased for $15.

Neighboring businesses Pincushion and FoMo Design Lab are also selling masks for $10 in artisan prints through ReBar. For each $10 mask purchased, one will be donated.

Masks can be purchased in person at ReBar or through the drive-thru by placing orders at rebarlv.com.

Jammin On Vegas

The Arts District tie-dye apparel shop Jammin On Vegas is selling hand-dyed face masks in adult ...
The Arts District tie-dye apparel shop Jammin On Vegas is selling hand-dyed face masks in adults and children’s sizes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Arts District tie-dye apparel shop Jammin On Vegas is selling hand-dyed face masks in adult and children’s sizes.

Masks start at $10 and are triple-washed and preshrunk to ensure the vivid colors last.

The small business also sells scarf-style “Neck Jammerz” in similarly vibrant prints that some wearers may find more comfortable.

Masks can be purchased at the store, 1401 S. Main St.

I Love My USA

Masks available from I Love My USA. (I Love My USA)
Masks available from I Love My USA. (I Love My USA)

When the coronavirus lockdown first started for Nevadans back in March, Jaden Hair pulled out her sewing machine and sewed over 100 face masks for her family and friends and to donate to a nursing home.

After fabric face masks became available in stores, Hair observed that most of them were produced overseas and decided that the essential product should be produced locally.

Hair partnered with Las Vegas tailor Garbis Saruni to manufacture masks made with American-made fabrics and sewed and shipped from Las Vegas.

Using her 13 years of experience in online publishing for her food blog, Steamy Kitchen, Hair launched a website where face masks are available for $10 to $18.

The I Love My USA masks are made with two cotton layers and come with two three-ply filters. Masks come in patriotic designs, as well as designs for the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. Buy them at ilovemyusa.net.

Discovery Children’s Museum

Discovery Children’s Museum sells children’s face masks. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Discovery Children’s Museum sells children’s face masks. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The downtown Las Vegas museum sells children’s face masks in styles that kids will love with prints that have dogs, mermaids, ponies and dinosaurs.

Masks can be purchased for $7 at the museum gift shop at 360 Promenade Place. Admission to the museum is not required.

Masks by Verónica Torres-Miller

Las Vegas vintage collector Verónica Torres-Miller is making and selling face masks. (Verónic ...
Las Vegas vintage collector Verónica Torres-Miller is making and selling face masks. (Verónica Torres-Miller)

Las Vegas vintage collector Verónica Torres-Miller is making and selling face masks, some made with fabric from vintage quilts.

Torres-Miller salvaged pretty pastel fabric from vintage quilts she owns and hand-sews them with a nose wire and a pocket for a filter. She sells the masks for $25. She also sells hand-sewn pleated fabric masks for $15.

The masks can be purchased at the front desk to Fergusons Downtown and at the shopping area’s plant store, Carrie Lynn’s.

Torres-Miller also sells the masks informally on Instagram, where customers can message her directly at @veronica_tm.

Breakneck Gear

Face masks available from Breakneck Gear. (Breakneck Gear)
Face masks available from Breakneck Gear. (Breakneck Gear)

When COVID-19 grew into a pandemic, Mike Halvorson, co-owner of Breakneck Gear, saw orders for sports jerseys drop off. Faced with going out of business, he pivoted to using the fabric for jerseys to make gaiter face coverings.

Since March, Breakneck Gear has produced thousands of gaiters and face masks for individuals and tens of thousands of face masks in mass orders for companies.

The company now has 96 designs for gaiters and 46 designs for ear-loop face masks.

It sells masks in small orders as well as large quantities and custom styles for corporate orders.

Gaiters can be purchased at breakneckgear.com for $10 or $12 and face masks for $10 each.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

