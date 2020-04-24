Celine Dion resets tour; Lady Gaga enlists Elton John

In moving her “Courage” tour to 2021, Celine Dion says, “I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together.”

Celine Dion performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Celine Dion performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Celine Dion performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lady Gaga, shown at Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio, has partnered with Ariana Grande, Elton John and K-pop girl group Blackpink for her upcoming album, “Chromatica.” (Tony Tran)

Las Vegas headliner Chris Angel is matching Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock’s donation of $1,000 to the Clark County Delivering With Dignity program. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celine Dion has formally pushed the first months of the European leg of her “Courage” world tour to May 2021 in Prague. The series was to have launched this May, also in the Czech Republic, and was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shows conclude Sept. 1, 2021, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dion fans and Las Vegas entertainment observers have been tracking Dion’s schedule to line it up with a possible return to residency in Vegas, where she has a home. Such a production probably would not be possible until at least early 2022.

“I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together,” Dion said in a statement. She remains sidelined, under stay-at-home orders, with her family in Las Vegas.

Gaga in order

Lady Gaga has partnered with superstars Ariana Grande, Elton John and K-pop girl group Blackpink for her upcoming album, “Chromatica.” The release had been set for April 10, pushed back because of the COVID-19 crisis.

John duets with Gaga on “Sine From Above.” Grande appears on the track “Rain on Me.” Blackpink is featured on “Sour Candy.”

The “Chromatica” track list has been released — 16 songs including the first single, “Stupid Love.”

“I will announce a new 2020 release date soon. This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga posted as she announced the delay. “And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.”

Gaga is also expected to announce return dates at Park Theater, where her “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” residency has been postponed.

Angel moves the chains

Planet Hollywood Resort headliner Criss Angel is matching Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock’s donation of $1,000 for each Raider draft pick to the Clark County Delivering With Dignity program.

“Las Vegas has been deeply impacted by the Coronavirus and its effects on the economy, so it’s important we stand together as a community and help those in need during this time of uncertainty,” Angel said in a statement. “I was so inspired by Mike Mayock’s generous donation and I’m humbled to join the Raiders in their mission to aid Coronavirus relief.”

The Delivering With Dignity program is headed up by Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and community partners. It is an emergency response system to provide meals to Clark County’s most vulnerable residents.

The Raiders actually used a magic reference for their No. 1 pick, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player available. The team retweeted a Ruggs highlight clip showing off his fleet feet, with the post, “@Vegas’ newest disappearing act.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.