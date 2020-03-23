Lady Gaga drops 5 shows, due back on Strip on May 13

Lady Gaga has spiked her scheduled dates May 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10 at Park Theater.

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman, not pictured, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's Day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's Day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lady Gaga’s first five dates in May at Park Theater have been taken down.

Her next scheduled performance of “Enigma” is now May 13, followed by May 15. Her next “Jazz + Piano” performance is May 16 in her dual Las Vegas Strip residency productions.

Gaga has thus postponed scheduled dates May 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. The formal cancellation of her dates matches MGM Resorts International’s companywide directive that all of its Strip productions — and all of its Las Vegas resorts — be ready to be back online May 11.

The superstar headliner has not made any social-media statements about the coronavirus outbreak since Tuesday. She posted a photo of herself with boyfriend Michael Polansky, her “mystery” date on New Year’s Eve during Brian Newman’s show at NoMad Restaurant.

Gaga also posted a note: “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

