Lady Gaga postpones ‘Chromatica,’ reveals Coachella plans

Lady Gaga announced she’s pushing back her “Chromatica” release, saying, “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together.”

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman (not pictured) perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A day after her first five dates were pulled from the Park Theater schedule, Lady Gaga has postponed the release of “Chromatica.”

She also revealed she planned to perform at next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the many major entertainment events wiped out because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” Gaga posted to her social media pages.

She added, “As you may have also heard, MGM sadly had to postpone my Vegas shows from April 30-May 11 due to guidelines about public gatherings from the CDC. I’m hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue.”

Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” tour dates this summer remain intact.

“I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together … I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon! ‘Chromatica’ is still very much on the way and I can’t wait.”

Gaga’s next scheduled performance of “Enigma” is now May 13, followed by May 15. Her next “Jazz + Piano” performance is May 16 in her alternating Las Vegas Strip residency productions.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.