Las Vegas singer takes time to loaf around

Gio and Naomi Mauro are shown showing off bread loaves at Pizzeria Monzu on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Naomi Mauro)

Gio and Naomi Mauro are baking more than 50 loaves of bread a day at Pizzeria Monzu. (Naomi Mauro)

Janien Valentine, Anne Martinez, Naomi Mauro, Kelly Clinton Holmes and Gret Menzies perform at The Venetian Theatre during "Vegas Cares" on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 (Anthony Gainer)

Mary Oliver, left, Michelle Johnson and Naomi Mauro rehearse for Johnson's upcoming tribute to Ella Fitzgerald on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Deftal Studios, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Whether singing in front of a 20-member orchestra or baking dozens of loaves of bread in a single day, Naomi Mauro puts on a show.

Mauro has fronted the powerhouse David Perrico Pop Evolution orchestra. That’s how we met, about eight years ago at South Point Showroom. And with her husband, Gio, Mauro can bake upward of 60 loaves of sourdough a day.

That latter skill is in play today. Gio and Naomi own and manage Pizzeria Monzu at 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite No. 10. The family business has been Naomi’s Saturday nights singing gigs, which is, of course, tabled as the business is closed except for pickup — of bread. At $7 a loaf. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go to www.monzulv.com or call 702-749-5959.

The restaurant has become Sourdough Central since March 18, when the couple noticed coverage of Las Vegans mobbing grocery stores for bread.

“We can make bread, a lot of bread,” Mauro said in a phone chat this week. “At first it was therapeutic, but so far it’s been something people are enjoying, so that’s good.”

The couple are making and selling at least 50 loaves every day. Most of the sales are to individual customers. Some are to smaller grocery stores. The demand remains strong — the couple sold 50 more loaves Wednesday.

This is Mauro’s routine for the time being. Her final gig before the statewide business shutdown was March 12 at Piazza at Tuscany Suites.

“I’m in a resoution-minded state, where I know we need to wait it out and it’s going to be OK,” Mauro says. “We’re just serving the community. Our bread is great. It comes right from our ovens, and it’s as natural and beautiful product as you can get.”

Martin-ized effort

Las Vegas acrobatic artist Mathieu Bolillo is being featured on the Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra video of their new collaboration, “Falta Amor” at 5 p.m. Thursday. Bolillo is posting the clip on his Facebook page and @Mathieubolillo Instagram page.

Bolillo is a busy special-event performer who was featured in “Ka” at MGM Grand from 2004-2010, and most recently in “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch” last year. He’ll be the one on the balance wheel in the Martin/Yarta video.

Donato Donato

Las Vegas Philharmonic music director Donato Cabrera has a view to a kill. We speak musically, of course.

We have learned that Cabrera’s first concert was Duran Duran in February 1984. In April of that year, the band recorded the “Arena” live album at the Oakland Coliseum.

These are the nuggets you pick up when you read Cabrera’s “The Music Plays On” blog on the Medium.com site.

Z.B. tees it up

This is the moment when a high-leg kick might break a lamp.

A Las Vegas lounge staple since opening Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort in May 2006, Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie is taking his act to the living room. “Live From The Living Room” is indeed the title of his upcoming in-residence residency.

Phillips has not set a premiere date, but expect 8 p.m. Saturdays in April. Can’t wait to see the format on this one. Pour yourself a shot and have a hang.

