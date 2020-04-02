Las Vegas Strip resorts alight with messages of hope

Strip hotels unified for a visually powerful message of unity, illuminating guest rooms so the buildings light up with hearts and spell the word HOPE.

Lights through room windows are displayed at the Wynn Las Vegas along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic on the Strip passes by signage on Encore showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The exterior lights at Venetian and Palazzo are turned off in support of Earth Hour on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas. The resort strategically illuminates several guest suites in the Venetian tower to spell out the word ÒLOVE,Ó as a tribute to the extraordinary efforts of the medical community worldwide to help protect us from coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aria displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hilton Grand Vacations displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lights through room windows are displayed at the New York-New York along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lights through room windows are displayed at the Flamingo along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Special lights are displayed at the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lights through room windows are displayed at the New York-New York along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The exterior lights at Encore and Wynn are turned off with the resort strategically illuminating several guest suites as a tribute to the extraordinary efforts of the medical community worldwide to help protect us from coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Strip resorts unified for a visually powerful message of unity and love Wednesday night, illuminating windows to show hearts and inspirational words including HOPE and WE LOVE VEGAS.

The galvanizing messages graced MGM Grand; Caesars Palace; Flamingo; Mandalay Bay/Delano; Park MGM; Aria; New York-New York; The Venetian/Palazzo; Wynn/Encore; and also the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas; and the High Roller at Linq Promenade.

Former Nevada Gov. and Sen. Richard Bryan said Wednesday that the show of solidarity was crucial to the city’s capacity to overcome the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is a powerful message because historically our resorts have been very strong competitors and have not agreed on every issue. They have had some legitimate disagreements,” Bryan said during a phone conversation. “But we are seeing them rise above any competing issues in a moment like this. It shows their best instincts.”

Bryan had just passed the bar exam two days before President Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963, the first time he recalls the resorts going dark in solidarity.

“That was a very traumatizing thing, and a different era of course,” said Bryan, who served as governor of Nevada from 1983-1989 and in the U.S. Senate from 1989-2001. “But this type of tribute has a long history in Las Vegas.”

The Strip displayed a communal message days after the Oct. 1 shootings, when Strip marquees dimmed for 11 minutes. Hotels again went dark to mark the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

Marquees have also been dimmed or displayed uniformed messages in the days after 9/11, and also to honor the passing of such Vegas legends as Jerry Tarkanian, Elvis Presley, members of the Rat Pack and Jerry Lewis.

“This really means something, not only in Las Vegas but everywhere,” Bryan said. “The Strip is the symbol, the iconic image, that people around the world have of Las Vegas.”

