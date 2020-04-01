Park MGM stages ‘virtual’ DJ parties on Instagram

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the @ParkMGM Instagram Live feed with DJ Crykit, Jamie D Great and Mell Starr.

Members of The Venetian Sands Showroom headliners Human Nature, from left, Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, Toby Allen and Mike Tierney, are shown performing on "Today" on NBC on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mat Franco of The Linq Hotel is shown promoting his Facebook Live show. (Mat Franco Magic Facebook)

Its nightclubs dark, Park MGM is lighting up Instagram with “The Wednesday Spin.”

Yes, the Las Vegas Strip nightlife experience is coming to your laptop, or phone. Dress accordingly.

“While we continue to maintain social distancing practices, we can still come together to enjoy the irresistible energy of Las Vegas nightlife every Wednesday,” Bryan Bass, MGM Resorts vice president of Marketing Events and Nightlife, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are excited by this new take on Vegas nightlife and the opportunity to bring it into people’s homes.”

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the @ParkMGM Instagram Live feed with DJ Crykit, representing NoMad Bar. At 8 p.m. it’s Jamie D Great, representing Best Friend; and at 9 p.m. Mell Starr, representing On The Record, closes the show.

DJ Crykit and Jamie D Great are operating from a facility off the Strip. Mell Starr is in New York City.

New artists will present live sets each week, representing their usual Park MGM headlining venues. There is no cover charge.

Moreno’s ‘Hawaiian’ punch

Frankie Moreno has returned to a familiar playground — the Billboard music charts. The Myron’s Cabaret Jazz and South Point Showroom headliner’s “Hawaiian Honey” has debuted at No. 5 in Billboard’s World Charts, which are topped by BTS’s “Map Of The Soul.”

The release is also No. 32 on the open Top Current Album listings, led by The Weeknd’s “After Hours” at No. 1.

“Hawaiian Honey” also features Moreno’s girlfriend and dance great Lacey Schwimmer covering No Doubt’s “Underneath It All,” and also Vegas singer/songwriter Gianna Adams on Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

Moreno has been on a tear on the Billboard charts for about two years. His past eight albums have reached the top 10 in various Billboard charts, three of them No. 1. “Hawaiian Honey” is also No. 2 on the iTunes Top 200 U.S. Reggae Charts. Moreno is hosting a Facebook Live performance on his page at 7 p.m. Wednesday. He’ll go 45 minutes, maybe an hour, depending on the tide. And, no cover. Mahalo!

Franco’s return

Linq Hotel headliner and 2015 “America’s Got Talent” champ Mat Franco is back on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. Wednesday. This is Franco’s third show on the platform. He seems to like these performances, which are a fun presentation in card manipulation.

Franco is going week-to-week with these shows, and he offers front-row seats from the comfort of your own home. Again, no cover.

It’s his nature

Human Nature’s Andrew Tierney is hosting on the band’s Instagram Live page at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Tierney and his HN bandmates Michael Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen posted a great version of “Earth Angel” with guest star Meghan Trainor on the band’s Twitter page. It’s the first song the guys ever performed together, even if they had to record it apart.

