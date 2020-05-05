Smith’s providing free coronavirus tests for employees

Supermarket’s parent company offers free COVID-19 testing, based on symptoms and medical need, with a mix of self-testing kits and drive-through testing sites.

Smith's Food & Drug is offering COVID-19 testing to all employees. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Kroger Family of Companies, parent company of Smith’s Food & Drug, announced Monday that it was offering free COVID-19 tests to employees, based on symptoms and medical need.

A statement from the company said the tests will be a combination of self-administered kits and tests at the company’s drive-through sites.

Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said the testing will help employees “feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health.”

Other steps the company has taken include supplying masks to all employees, installing Plexiglas partitions at checkout lanes and reducing customer capacity limits.

