Wolfgang Puck wants validated parking for Spago on Las Vegas Strip

Wolfgang Puck is hoping Spago’s proximity to Bellagio’s North Valet, off Flamingo Road, will make it an easy visit for locals. But for those without an M Life rewards club membership, that means a minimum $21 fee, which is still a sore topic among many locals. Puck says he’s hoping to ease that pain.

“We’re probably going to do a locals’ discount on parking,” he says. “We’re talking … with the management there. We always want to give something to the locals. So we’re going to do special things for them.”

He admits free valet parking might not be possible, but is hopeful a gesture might go a long way.

“We’ll see what we can do. Even if we can get a validation for 50 percent — instead of paying $20 you pay $10 — you’ll say OK, I got something. Because everybody, rich or not so rich, everybody wants to get a good deal.”

If the chef manages to make that happen, it would be the first restaurant parking validation for any MGM Resorts International property in Las Vegas.

