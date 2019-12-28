Las Vegas entertainment icons came and went in 2019
A couple of 2019 departures could impact Las Vegas’ entertainment scene for years to come. But some promising newcomers offered a glimpse of what the city’s future artistic endeavors could look like.
A couple of departures — Celine Dion from the Colosseum and the Palms’ megaclub Kaos from the face of the earth — in 2019 could impact Las Vegas’ entertainment scene for years to come. But some promising newcomers, including Lady Gaga, the Day N Vegas music festival and an ambitious art exhibit by Tim Burton, offered a glimpse of what the city’s future artistic endeavors could look like.
10. Ramsay’s at it again
Gordon Ramsay announced in November that he’s planning to open his sixth Las Vegas restaurant in 2020, to be called Lucky Cat and “something super-cool (and) Asian influenced,” tying the record set by Wolfgang Puck for the most local restaurants by one celebrity chef. — Heidi Knapp Rinella
Read more.
9. A literary coup
The Lucy, a mixed-use campus containing residences for writers and artists — and the new home of The Writers Block independent bookstore — opened in downtown Las Vegas, becoming a new locus of Las Vegas’ literary scene. — John Przybys
8. Tim Burton goes Neon
In Tim Burton’s love letter to Las Vegas, the acclaimed filmmaker of movies such as “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” debuted more than 40 digital and sculptural works in the new exhibit, “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum.” — Janna Karel
7. Kimmel brings comedy home
After years of taking his late-night show to his “hometown” of Brooklyn, Clark High grad Jimmy Kimmel broadcast a week’s worth of episodes from Planet Hollywood Resort, which coincided with the opening of his new comedy club at the Linq Promenade. — Christopher Lawrence
6. Day N Vegas’ debut
Drawing 180,000 fans over three days and selling out in advance, new hip-hop festival Day N Vegas made a smashing debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in November when it became one of the biggest music events to take place on the Strip with headliners J. Cole, Future and Kendrick Lamar. — Jason Bracelin
5. Going Gaga
More than a residency series, Lady Gaga brought two shows to Park Theater, toggling “Enigma” with “Jazz + Piano.” She also helped set up bandleader Brian Newman’s vintage Vegas-fashioned late-night residency, “After Dark,” at NoMad Restaurant, which drew fantastic singers, a wide range of side acts, burlesque and even Gaga herself. It was a happening. — John Katsilometes
4. End of an era
Concluding her 16-year, 1,141-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June, Celine Dion wrapped one of the most successful runs in Las Vegas history, drawing over 4.5 million fans. — Jason Bracelin
3. Who is James Holzhauer?
Las Vegas sports gambler James Holzhauer captured the imaginations of “Jeopardy!” fans everywhere with his historic domination of the venerable game show. — Christopher Lawrence
2. The art of the deal
Following nine years of local efforts to open a standalone art museum in Las Vegas, the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno appointed Las Vegas native Heather Harmon as deputy director for what eventually will be the museum’s Las Vegas location, and went on to surpass its $12 million fundraising goal. — Janna Karel
1. Kaos ensues
Even Cardi B couldn’t save Kaos, as the megaclub at the Palms closed in November, less than eight months after its April opening, despite big-name residents such as Travis Scott, J Balvin and Marshmello, and oodles of luxe flourishes such as artist Damien Hirst’s two-story-tall, bronze sculpture “Demon With Bowl.” — Jason Bracelin