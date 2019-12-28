Las Vegas entertainment icons came and went in 2019

A couple of 2019 departures could impact Las Vegas’ entertainment scene for years to come. But some promising newcomers offered a glimpse of what the city’s future artistic endeavors could look like.

“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cardi B is shown in her nun costume on Halloween during her "Demon Dome" party at Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub. (Megan Blair photo)

Heather Harmon, the deputy director of the Nevada Museum of Art, and David Walker, the CEO of the Nevada Museum of Art, are seen at Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cardi B cantando en el Kaos Dayclub y Nightclub del Palms el sábado, 15 de junio de 2019. (Tony Tran)

The Exterior of The Lucy and the new iteration of the Writer's Block in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A view of residential units at The Lucy, a multipurpose creative residency created by Beverly Rogers that will also be the home to the Writers Block bookstore, in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A couple of departures — Celine Dion from the Colosseum and the Palms’ megaclub Kaos from the face of the earth — in 2019 could impact Las Vegas’ entertainment scene for years to come. But some promising newcomers, including Lady Gaga, the Day N Vegas music festival and an ambitious art exhibit by Tim Burton, offered a glimpse of what the city’s future artistic endeavors could look like.

10. Ramsay’s at it again

Gordon Ramsay announced in November that he’s planning to open his sixth Las Vegas restaurant in 2020, to be called Lucky Cat and “something super-cool (and) Asian influenced,” tying the record set by Wolfgang Puck for the most local restaurants by one celebrity chef. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

9. A literary coup

The Lucy, a mixed-use campus containing residences for writers and artists — and the new home of The Writers Block independent bookstore — opened in downtown Las Vegas, becoming a new locus of Las Vegas’ literary scene. — John Przybys

8. Tim Burton goes Neon

In Tim Burton’s love letter to Las Vegas, the acclaimed filmmaker of movies such as “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” debuted more than 40 digital and sculptural works in the new exhibit, “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum.” — Janna Karel

7. Kimmel brings comedy home

After years of taking his late-night show to his “hometown” of Brooklyn, Clark High grad Jimmy Kimmel broadcast a week’s worth of episodes from Planet Hollywood Resort, which coincided with the opening of his new comedy club at the Linq Promenade. — Christopher Lawrence

6. Day N Vegas’ debut

Drawing 180,000 fans over three days and selling out in advance, new hip-hop festival Day N Vegas made a smashing debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in November when it became one of the biggest music events to take place on the Strip with headliners J. Cole, Future and Kendrick Lamar. — Jason Bracelin

5. Going Gaga

More than a residency series, Lady Gaga brought two shows to Park Theater, toggling “Enigma” with “Jazz + Piano.” She also helped set up bandleader Brian Newman’s vintage Vegas-fashioned late-night residency, “After Dark,” at NoMad Restaurant, which drew fantastic singers, a wide range of side acts, burlesque and even Gaga herself. It was a happening. — John Katsilometes

4. End of an era

Concluding her 16-year, 1,141-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June, Celine Dion wrapped one of the most successful runs in Las Vegas history, drawing over 4.5 million fans. — Jason Bracelin

3. Who is James Holzhauer?

Las Vegas sports gambler James Holzhauer captured the imaginations of “Jeopardy!” fans everywhere with his historic domination of the venerable game show. — Christopher Lawrence

2. The art of the deal

Following nine years of local efforts to open a standalone art museum in Las Vegas, the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno appointed Las Vegas native Heather Harmon as deputy director for what eventually will be the museum’s Las Vegas location, and went on to surpass its $12 million fundraising goal. — Janna Karel

1. Kaos ensues

Even Cardi B couldn’t save Kaos, as the megaclub at the Palms closed in November, less than eight months after its April opening, despite big-name residents such as Travis Scott, J Balvin and Marshmello, and oodles of luxe flourishes such as artist Damien Hirst’s two-story-tall, bronze sculpture “Demon With Bowl.” — Jason Bracelin