Las Vegas entertainment icons came and went in 2019

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2019 - 5:37 pm
 

A couple of departures — Celine Dion from the Colosseum and the Palms’ megaclub Kaos from the face of the earth — in 2019 could impact Las Vegas’ entertainment scene for years to come. But some promising newcomers, including Lady Gaga, the Day N Vegas music festival and an ambitious art exhibit by Tim Burton, offered a glimpse of what the city’s future artistic endeavors could look like.

10. Ramsay’s at it again

This July 24, 2019 photo shows chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posing for a portrait to p ...
This July 24, 2019 photo shows chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posing for a portrait to promote his National Geographic television series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gordon Ramsay announced in November that he’s planning to open his sixth Las Vegas restaurant in 2020, to be called Lucky Cat and “something super-cool (and) Asian influenced,” tying the record set by Wolfgang Puck for the most local restaurants by one celebrity chef. — Heidi Knapp Rinella

9. A literary coup

A view of The Lucy, a multipurpose creative residency, and the new iteration of the Writer's Bl ...
A view of The Lucy, a multipurpose creative residency, and the new iteration of the Writer's Block in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lucy, a mixed-use campus containing residences for writers and artists — and the new home of The Writers Block independent bookstore — opened in downtown Las Vegas, becoming a new locus of Las Vegas’ literary scene. — John Przybys

8. Tim Burton goes Neon

Art piece "Martians" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museu ...
Art piece "Martians" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In Tim Burton’s love letter to Las Vegas, the acclaimed filmmaker of movies such as “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” debuted more than 40 digital and sculptural works in the new exhibit, “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum. — Janna Karel

7. Kimmel brings comedy home

Emmy Award-winning TV host, Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Tony Rodio, right, CEO of Caesars Entertain ...
Emmy Award-winning TV host, Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Tony Rodio, right, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, high five each other after marquee lighting ceremony during the grand opening of Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After years of taking his late-night show to his “hometown” of Brooklyn, Clark High grad Jimmy Kimmel broadcast a week’s worth of episodes from Planet Hollywood Resort, which coincided with the opening of his new comedy club at the Linq Promenade. — Christopher Lawrence

6. Day N Vegas’ debut

J. Cole performs on the Jackpot stage during the Day N Vegas music festival on Friday, Nov. 1, ...
J. Cole performs on the Jackpot stage during the Day N Vegas music festival on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drawing 180,000 fans over three days and selling out in advance, new hip-hop festival Day N Vegas made a smashing debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in November when it became one of the biggest music events to take place on the Strip with headliners J. Cole, Future and Kendrick Lamar. — Jason Bracelin

5. Going Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, ...
Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

More than a residency series, Lady Gaga brought two shows to Park Theater, toggling “Enigma” with “Jazz + Piano.” She also helped set up bandleader Brian Newman’s vintage Vegas-fashioned late-night residency, “After Dark,” at NoMad Restaurant, which drew fantastic singers, a wide range of side acts, burlesque and even Gaga herself. It was a happening. — John Katsilometes

4. End of an era

Celine Dion performs during the final show of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesa ...
Celine Dion performs during the final show of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 08, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for AEG)

Concluding her 16-year, 1,141-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June, Celine Dion wrapped one of the most successful runs in Las Vegas history, drawing over 4.5 million fans. — Jason Bracelin

3. Who is James Holzhauer?

James Holzhauer and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)
James Holzhauer and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Las Vegas sports gambler James Holzhauer captured the imaginations of “Jeopardy!” fans everywhere with his historic domination of the venerable game show. — Christopher Lawrence

2. The art of the deal

David Walker, the CEO of the Nevada Museum of Art, and Heather Harmon, the deputy director of t ...
David Walker, the CEO of the Nevada Museum of Art, and Heather Harmon, the deputy director of the Nevada Museum of Art, are seen at Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Following nine years of local efforts to open a standalone art museum in Las Vegas, the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno appointed Las Vegas native Heather Harmon as deputy director for what eventually will be the museum’s Las Vegas location, and went on to surpass its $12 million fundraising goal. — Janna Karel

1. Kaos ensues

Attendees line up outside of the Palms during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the new dayclu ...
Attendees line up outside of the Palms during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the new dayclub and nightclub, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Even Cardi B couldn’t save Kaos, as the megaclub at the Palms closed in November, less than eight months after its April opening, despite big-name residents such as Travis Scott, J Balvin and Marshmello, and oodles of luxe flourishes such as artist Damien Hirst’s two-story-tall, bronze sculpture “Demon With Bowl.” — Jason Bracelin

