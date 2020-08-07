Electric Daisy Carnival 2021 sells out

A limited number of tickets were available from rescheduled 2020 dates.

The Electric Daisy Carnival is expected to draw over 450,000 fans in 2021. (Christopher Pearce/Insomniac Events)

The Electric Daisy Carnival will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021 (Alex Perez/Insomniac Events

They went on sale and off the market almost simultaneously.

Tickets for the rescheduled Electric Daisy Carnival, bumped from this past May to October to May 2021 because of coronavirus concerns, were gone instantly upon becoming available at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

There were a limited number of tickets for purchase because fans who bought passes to the sold-out EDC 2020 had the option of rolling them over to next year.

Set for May 21-23, 2021, Electric Daisy Carnival will celebrate its 25th anniversary next go-round.

The mammoth electronic dance music festival relocated to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2011.

It was expected to draw over 450,000 fans in 2020 for its largest incarnation yet.

“I’m humbled by your trust & love for EDC,” Insomniac Founder and CEO Paquale Rotella wrote in an Instagram post regarding EDC 2021. “My passion & your support have allowed me to create experiences & be part of a culture that I love. It’s been quite the journey through these crazy times. I can’t wait to be back out there on the dance floor with all of you. Now the Insomniac team & I can go to work — for the love of the rave!”

Fans still looking to still attend next year’s festival can join the waitlist at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/tickets.

