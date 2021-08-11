92°F
Music

Vaccine or negative COVID test required for Life is Beautiful

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 10:53 am
 
Attendees celebrate during a Pride Parade during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in dow ...
Attendees celebrate during a Pride Parade during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful is requiring guests to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19, according to the organizer’s Twitter account.

“Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend,” the tweet said. “While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19.”

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 19 in downtown Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

