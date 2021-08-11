Vaccine or negative COVID test required for Life is Beautiful
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 19 in downtown Las Vegas.
Life is Beautiful is requiring guests to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19, according to the organizer’s Twitter account.
“Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend,” the tweet said. “While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19.”
Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend. While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/DulUSSPOWk
— Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) August 11, 2021
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 19 in downtown Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.