Vaccine or negative COVID test required for Life is Beautiful

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 19 in downtown Las Vegas.

Attendees celebrate during a Pride Parade during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful is requiring guests to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19, according to the organizer’s Twitter account.

“Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend,” the tweet said. “While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19.”

"Our most important duty as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving peers safe every festival weekend," the tweet said. "While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music, we are putting extra measures in place for the 2021 festival to keep attendees safe from COVID-19."

