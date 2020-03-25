Fight cabin fever with these Netflix travel series

The fact that you’re stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean you can’t see the world.

An elephant leads her family through barren lands in Namibia in a scene from "Our Planet." (Jamie McPherson/Netflix)

Travel. It’s one of the most difficult things to attempt during the coronavirus pandemic — right up there with getting your hands on a package of toilet paper.

But the fact that you’re stuck inside doesn’t mean you can’t see the world.

Here’s a look at some travel series, currently streaming on Netflix, that might help with your growing sense of cabin fever:

“Our Planet”

This stunning eight-part series, narrated by David Attenborough, was filmed over the course of four years in 50 countries and spotlights such exotic locales as South American jungles, the African savanna and the Arctic wilderness.

“Conan Without Borders”

Conan O’Brien travels the world in this collection of episodes from his late-night series in which he gets to know the people of Cuba, Korea, Mexico, Israel, Haiti and Italy.

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father”

Over the course of three seasons, the British comedian and his stuffy father, Michael, get on each other’s nerves as they travel through Southeast Asia and Western Europe before heading to America with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix and, ultimately, Las Vegas.

“Wild Alaska”

Take in the splendor of one of the country’s harshest climates in this three-part series, a co-production of the BBC and BBC America, narrated by Dougray Scott.

“Secrets of Great British Castles”

Virtually explore historic landmarks including England’s Tork Castle, Scotand’s Edinburgh Castle and Wales’ Cardiff Castle.

“National Parks Adventure”

It’s the only movie on this list, but you can’t talk about travel without including some of America’s most remarkable scenery. Originally released in Imax, this documentary, narrated by Robert Redford, takes viewers to a variety of national parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Arches, Devils Tower and Grand Teton.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.