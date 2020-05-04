82°F
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 10:41 am
 

Leave it to Zak Bagans to find a way of making the coronavirus even scarier.

For the four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine,” Bagans and his co-stars are locking themselves down in his Haunted Museum for 14 days.

“This is by far the most intense investigation and in-depth experiment we have ever done, considering the whole tone of doing a lockdown within a pandemic lockdown … it’s as raw and terrifying as it gets,” Bagans said in a statement.

Filmed entirely by Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley with no additional crew members, the episodes will focus on some of the museum’s most feared areas and artifacts, including the Devil’s Rocking Chair, Peggy the Doll and the Dybbuk Box.

“Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before,” Bagans said. “We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase, and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level. This led us to finally open the Dybbuk Box — a moment that will live with me forever.”

“Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” premieres at 9 p.m. June 11 on Travel Channel.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

