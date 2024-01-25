Profiting off the dead: Selling homes through probate court can be lucrative business

Selling dead people’s houses can be a lucrative business for probate administrators, lawyers, real estate agents and flippers in Southern Nevada. But often the heirs get nothing.

Sidney Vengrow, who died in 2017 at age 81, left a condo in Henderson that was later found to have a water leak and widespread mold and other damage, as seen in this photo from a 2019 appraisal enclosed in court records. (Source: Clark County District Court)

The former home of Mario Leon in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Lee and his wife, Veronica Gisendaner, outside their house on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. After Lee’s mother died, a private administrator sold her house through probate court. He said he received no proceeds from the sale. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The former home of Jacqueline White in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2024. A company named We Flip It LLC purchased the house through probate court in fall 2020 for $123,500 and sold it less than a week later for $153,000, property records show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Mario Leon, seen in this undated photo, died in 2017. Private administrator Thomas Moore sold Leon's house for $280,000, and the buyer flipped it for $405,000 eight months later. (Courtesy: Brittany Simonelli)

The former home of Essie Walker in Las Vegas on Jan. 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The former home of Louis Armendariz in Henderson, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Compass Realty & Management's office building, located at 8880 W. Sunset Rd., as seen on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

After Essie Walker died in the summer of 2019, it wasn’t long before someone staked a claim on her house.

Thomas G. Moore, a man with no ties to the family, filed court papers to take control of Walker’s estate six months after the 84-year-old woman’s death.

He later sold her home in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside, and the one-story, 1960s-era property proved a big money-maker. Walker’s probate case generated more than $20,000 in legal fees, real estate commissions and administrator fees — and the home buyer, who helped cover those costs, flipped the renovated house within months for more than $90,000 above his purchase price, records show.

Walker’s son, Robert Lee, recalled he was told he might get some money through the case, and he got on board with Moore’s efforts a few weeks after the outsider sought court authority to manage his mom’s estate.

But Moore’s lender-approved sale left no money for the family, court records show, and Lee and his wife, Veronica Gisendaner, confirmed they didn’t receive a dime.

When told about the fees people earned, Gisendaner said, “We feel like we got screwed.”

Clark County probate court has for years been a lucrative arena to profit off the dead. A cottage industry of private administrators, real estate agents, lawyers and house flippers reaped hefty paydays selling homes across Southern Nevada after the owners died. The probate cases routinely started without family participation and often ended with nothing for heirs, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation found.

Under Nevada law, virtually anyone can swoop in to sell a dead person’s house with limited court oversight. Two prolific private administrators — Moore, founder of Estate Administration Services, and his probate successor, real estate agent Cynthia “Cyndi” Sauerland of Compass Realty & Management — were involved with at least 500 probate cases combined in Clark County over the last several years.

In nearly 400 of those cases, they initially stated they couldn’t identify or communicate with heirs. They also obtained court authority more than 460 times to sell homes through a process that doesn’t require court approval of the deal or competitive bidding that could boost the sales price, an analysis of District Court records dating to 2016 shows. Moreover, the duo frequently sold homes at steep discounts to estimated values — often to the same circle of investors who resold the properties within months. Their three biggest buyers flipped more than 130 homes for $13.4 million above the combined purchase price, the newspaper’s nine-month investigation found. Moore, who is 41 and now lives in Washington state, generated more than $900,000 for heirs across roughly 30 cases in Southern Nevada, court records show. But in at least 285 cases, he indicated in court filings that he was unable to recover any money for heirs, often because he sold homes for less than what was owed on the dead owner’s mortgage in lender-approved “short sales.” Other times the homes went into foreclosure. Still, his casework paid out more than $2 million in real estate commissions, over $1.2 million in legal fees and more than $300,000 in administrator fees. His cases also generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for services with vague descriptions in court records that some Southern Nevada probate lawyers, and a few real estate agents with short-sale experience, had never heard of, the Review-Journal found. Casework Thomas Moore of Estate Administration Services and his probate-work successor, Cynthia Sauerland of Compass Realty & Management, collectively managed hundreds of probate cases in Clark County District Court. Here are ten of them. Sources: Clark County District Court; Clark County Assessor’s Office; Zillow iFrames are not supported on this page. ‘A service to the community’ Moore, Sauerland and their associate Adam Fenn of Compass — who bought at least two dozen homes through probate from Sauerland and flipped most of them — contend they are helping solve the problem of abandoned houses. Empty buildings in Southern Nevada are prone to being taken over by squatters, falling into disrepair and even going up in flames. Many of the homes sold through probate were abandoned, at risk of foreclosure and dilapidated, the group said. In one case, Sauerland sold a house through probate to Compass owner Takumba Britt after local officials deemed it unsafe to occupy. “It’s a service to the community,” Sauerland said. “It’s not just, ‘Everybody’s running around making money.’” Fenn said that many heirs had washed their hands of the situation and that his group helps neighbors who live near problem homes. He declined to say how they find properties left by the dead. “This is something we feel we’re the solution for,” he said. Still, the administrators have faced some sharp criticism. At a court hearing in 2020, a lawyer for a family that sued Moore in a now-settled case called him a “predator” who “tries to take properties away from families” — a claim Moore’s legal team strongly disputed, a court transcript shows. In 2022, District Judge Jessica Peterson said in court that she had a “real problem” with whether Sauerland was telling heirs about any fees the administrator or her lawyer would take. Peterson also criticized the $8,500 payment that Sauerland’s legal counsel earned in the case and ordered her lawyer to furnish invoices. The judge later wrote that further investigation was needed to see if Compass should forfeit its commissions. The Clark County public administrator’s office says it manages estates in court when families cannot. Former Public Administrator Robert Telles, for one, was a frequent critic of Moore and Sauerland and tried to block their attempts to land cases, court records show. “We were his punching bag every week,” Fenn said. Telles told Nevada lawmakers in 2021 that there were some probate cases where equity that might have gone to family members and others was “washed away” by third parties, whom he did not name. This “may not be illegal,” but families need to be protected, he told the Senate Judiciary Committee. The next year, Peterson tasked Telles with running the inquiry into the fees. But not long after, Telles was arrested on allegations that he murdered Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had written about Telles’ divisive tenure in office. He has been jailed ever since. ‘This is not acceptable’ Probate cases involve transferring ownership of a dead person’s property through court and settling debts. It can be avoided, including by shifting property to a trust or drawing up a deed that transfers real estate upon death, according to an article by Las Vegas probate lawyer Laura Deeter. Leaving a will doesn’t guarantee that probate can be dodged in Nevada. A will typically outlines who gets what after a person dies, but probate would still be needed to distribute assets that don’t automatically transfer, according to probate attorney Jeffrey Burr’s law firm. If probate is required, state law provides a 10-deep list of who can manage the estate that begins with family and ends with anyone “legally qualified” for the task. It’s a low bar. Any adult in Nevada can run a probate case if the person is not a convicted felon. Would-be administrators could also be blocked over a conflict of interest, “drunkenness” and “lack of integrity,” state law says. Court officials were aware of “concerns and trends” in probate cases and, in response, imposed heightened scrutiny on third-party administrators in early 2023, said District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price. The administrators were required to detail in writing how they looked for relatives and documents, and, when pursuing the independent route that Moore and Sauerland relied on, to co-manage cases with an heir or family member. Since the increased scrutiny kicked in, there have been fewer requests for independent administration, according to Price. But just a few months ago, Judge Peterson pointed to other problems in the system, vowing to find cases that were never closed out. “This is not acceptable,” she said at a hearing in October. “People are taking administrator fees, and people are getting attorneys’ fees, and not doing anything to protect people.” ‘This isn’t a scheme’ When a person dies, usually a relative submits court papers to start a probate case, according to the State Bar of Nevada. Sauerland, however, works with investors who scope out properties and approach her and her legal team to open probate cases and obtain court authority to sell the homes, her attorney Christopher Wood once said in court. Many homes tracked for this report were renovated, listing sites show, and Sauerland said she gets unsolicited emails from people thanking her for her work. She provided the Review-Journal with several emails praising her efforts. “This is what it all breaks down to: Helping the community and helping heirs — you know, of course, if you can find them,” she said. Fenn insisted that other people don’t handle or understand short sales and that his team works complex situations. “This isn’t a scheme,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time.” How we reported our investigation into Southern Nevada’s private administrators Under Nevada law, almost any adult resident can administer a dead person’s estate and sell their home through probate court if a family member does not step forward. To evaluate the impact of this practice, the Las Vegas Review-Journal tracked the outcomes of hundreds of probate cases handled by Thomas Moore and Cynthia Sauerland, two of Southern Nevada’s most prolific private administrators in the past decade. The newspaper obtained a public database of probate cases from Clark County District Court. Two reporters inspected court filings in approximately 500 cases that either Moore or Sauerland were involved with from 2016 to 2023. More than 350 home sales by Moore and Sauerland were analyzed to determine whether the properties were sold for more or less than the estimated values that the two administrators provided in court filings, which were typically drawn from listing sites such as Zillow or Redfin. Reporters read through title-company settlement statements filed in court to determine the fees and commissions paid through the cases, as well as attorney invoices that were enclosed in court papers. The newspaper also tracked who bought the homes from Moore or Sauerland, whether these buyers resold the homes, how quickly they did this, and how their sales price compared to their purchase price. Additionally, the Review-Journal spoke with heirs to estates that Moore and Sauerland were involved with, and spoke with real estate agents, probate lawyers and other industry experts. Click to read more Click to read less An administrator’s job is to preserve money, pay bills and distribute what’s left to the heirs, said John Midgett, president of the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils. He also noted that state laws governing who can run probate cases vary across the country. Minnesota, for one, doesn’t have a “catch-all” provision like Nevada that lets virtually anyone manage a case, according to Julian Zebot, chair of the trust and estate litigation group at Minneapolis law firm Maslon LLP. Zebot said he wasn’t aware of anyone in the Twin Cities area who looked for probate cases to open and then sold homes to flippers. “It sounds very opportunistic,” he said. Henderson attorney Elyse Tyrell, who has roughly three decades of probate experience in Southern Nevada, said she had never seen administrators who were complete strangers to families open cases until Moore and Sauerland came along. Tracking down family could be hard, Tyrell said. But as she sees it, administrators shouldn’t be able to interject themselves in strangers’ estates, and there’s only one reason to do it: to make money. “I can’t imagine any other motive,” Tyrell said. ‘Similar to the payday loan business’ At the court hearing where an attorney called Moore a predator, Moore’s lawyer Patrick Chapin disputed that his client did anything unlawful. In that case, Moore had obtained court authority in 2019 to administer the estate of Tsoghik Khachatryan, who died in 2013 at age 30 of a suspected aneurysm. Her husband, their kids and other relatives stayed in the southwest Las Vegas house she owned, but they were forced out after Moore landed control of Khachatryan’s estate, according to court filings by her husband. When the husband sought to manage the estate himself, Moore quickly resigned from the probate case, court records show. The family later sued Moore and others, alleging they wanted to gain possession of the house to “enrich themselves.” In the lawsuit, the family claimed they were forced to sleep at the restaurant they owned but were allowed back in the home about 10 days after the eviction. Chapin noted in court that his client had obtained court approval to oversee the estate. There was no evidence to call anyone vultures or predators, he said. “It may be a distasteful business for some people. They may not like it — it’s similar to the payday loan business — but it is the law that was followed here,” Chapin said. The case was settled and then dismissed in 2021, court records show. Moore and the Khachatryan family’s attorney Michael McNerny declined to comment on the case. Family not found On many occasions, family members nominated Moore or Sauerland to run their relatives’ probate cases. But the duo routinely initiated court proceedings without heirs. In roughly 80 percent of his initial petitions to oversee cases, Moore did not identify any known heirs or he named them but stated he could not communicate with them, the Review-Journal found. For Sauerland, that figure was around 73 percent. Fenn said that figuring out where people live isn’t hard and that his team has field-services personnel who knock on doors. But actually talking with them is another issue, he noted. “We’re not in the business of harassing someone, like calling them 85 times saying, ‘We’re trying to clean up the mess here,’” he said. Family members often lived locally. In more than 100 cases where Moore and Sauerland initially claimed they could not communicate with heirs, the relatives’ listed address was in the Las Vegas Valley, and in dozens of those cases, it was the same as the dead homeowner’s, court filings show. In one case, Moore filed court papers to oversee Eddie Buford’s estate two years after she died at age 81. Neva Buford was listed on the death certificate as the informing party and had the same North Las Vegas address. Moore initially wrote their relationship was “unknown.” Turns out Neva was Eddie’s daughter. “This person was listed on the death certificate at the very address in which they’re saying, ‘Oh, we don’t know anything about it,’” then-Probate Commissioner Wesley Yamashita said in court in early 2020. Moore told the Review-Journal that he oversees a research and sales department to get in touch with heirs, that every situation is different, and that there is “no carbon copy answer as to how I get in touch with someone and what the timeframe is.” Neva Buford told the Review-Journal that she had moved in with her mom years earlier to care for her and was with her the morning she died. At first, Neva Buford figured that she’d keep the home in the family. She later signed a document nominating Moore to run her mom’s probate case two months after he sought court authority, records show. He sold the house to frequent buyer Gary M. Wilson in a short sale that left no assets for heirs, according to court records. Compass earned commissions in the case. Wilson flipped the house several months later for almost $115,000 above his purchase price. A listing on Zillow shows new countertops, flooring and other upgrades. Neva Buford said she received more than $1,000 from Compass to help with moving costs. She grew up in the house and didn’t know it had been flipped until the Review-Journal told her, saying it made her feel sick. ‘They were entrepreneurial’ Fenn said his team helps neighborhoods by selling homes that can become a mess after the owners die. “You’re never going to hear one neighbor scrutinize anything we do because we’re doing something so good for them,” he said. When Sidney Vengrow died at age 81, the former casino dealer left a condo in Henderson that was later found to have an overflowing kitchen sink and widespread mold, soaking-wet carpets and algae growth, court records show. Moore sold the unit in 2019 for $52,250 to frequent probate buyer Wilson, who flipped it less than a year later for $170,000. A listing on Zillow shows the condo was fully remodeled. Steven Vengrow, the former owner’s nephew, said his uncle didn’t have any kids and that when he was first contacted about the probate case, it sounded fishy. He noted the condo was upside-down on its mortgage. Vengrow said he didn’t get any money from the sale, but he harbors no hard feelings. “I give them credit,” he said. “They were entrepreneurial.” Not everyone offered that outlook. Interior designer Susan Heath, who gained control of her mom’s estate after Sauerland took charge, told the Review-Journal the whole experience was bizarre. Her mom, Helen Meyerson, died at age 96 in 2020. When Sauerland sought court authority the next year to oversee the estate, she wrote that she was unable to communicate with any heirs. According to a subsequent court filing, Sauerland had been in contact with Heath, who indicated she did not want to manage the case. District Judge Gloria Sturman put Sauerland in charge. But a week later, Heath’s attorney filed court papers saying his client did not want Sauerland overseeing the case. The judge later removed Sauerland and named Heath the administrator. “I didn’t know Cynthia-whatever from a hole in the ground,” Heath said. Heath sold her mom’s house in Summerlin this past November for $415,000, property records show. She expects to receive some money through the case, but not much, she said. Still, she’s glad she took charge of the estate. “It was pretty weird the other way,” she said. ‘Make probate a breeze!’ Moore’s firm specializes in distressed properties and is often able to recover assets for heirs, according to its website. More often than not, court records show, heirs didn’t get any money from his probate sales. He claimed or indicated in more than 90 percent of nearly 350 petitions for cases that the homes were or could be underwater, meaning the mortgage debt exceeded the property value. He ultimately reported some 160 short sales that generated no proceeds for heirs, court records indicate. Moore — whose company’s mailing address is the same as Compass’ office in southwest Las Vegas — said in court papers that he “passed the torch” for his probate work in 2020 to his “former colleague” Sauerland. Her website touts compassionate oversight of cases and promises to “make probate a breeze!” The Review-Journal was unable to tally how much money heirs received from her casework, largely because Sauerland’s court filings often did not say how much went to them. Still, Sauerland initially said the estates had a net value of approximately $0 in more than 40 percent of her petitions tracked by the Review-Journal. When asked how much money heirs received through their cases, Moore and Sauerland both referred to their legal counsel. Clear Counsel Law Group, which represented Moore in almost all of his cases, and Wood, Sauerland’s attorney in 150-plus cases, did not comment. ‘You don’t just put this on the market’ Moore and Sauerland’s probate sales were often followed by quick flips. Wilson, of GMW LLC, purchased at least 67 homes from Moore and resold all but three within a year. His median purchase price from Moore was $150,000, while his median flip price was over $240,000, property records show. Another frequent buyer, Avi Segal, flipped nearly 40 homes he purchased from Moore. His median flip price, $249,000, was more than $100,000 above his median purchase price. Moore even sold one house through probate to an entity called We Flip It LLC, which, true to its name, sold it less than a week later for almost $30,000 above its purchase price. “If they’re all being flipped, clearly they’re … not all dead ends,” said Tyrell, the lawyer. Sauerland noted that buyers might have to spend a fortune to renovate these homes. “So really, what is the profit margin for the flipper?” she said. “Probably not double.” Wilson and Segal could not be reached for comment. Fenn said a typical buyer might have to jump through numerous hoops to purchase a home, and if they can’t close the deal, both sides will have wasted time. But when he buys the home, the process is “extremely efficient.” He acknowledged that listing a typical sale could draw more buyers and boost the price but added that his probate work doesn’t deal with regular real estate. “It’s in insurmountable distress,” he said. “That’s kind of what we’re solving here. You just don’t put this on the market.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Segall is a reporter on the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders, businesses and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Michael Scott Davidson was the Review-Journal’s data/watchdog editor. Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.