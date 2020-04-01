54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Life

9 free ways to beat coronavirus cabin fever

By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder
April 1, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

Staying away from one another is one of the best ways to combat the spread of COVID-19. We get it.

But cabin fever is real.

And due to all the financial uncertainty lately, now’s probably not a good time to go on an online shopping spree buying stuff to entertain yourself.

Here’s all of our coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, which we will be updating every day.

Finding activities that don’t cost money and don’t involve physically being near other people is key. Here are nine free things to do while social distancing.

1. ‘Visit’ a museum

Check out your favorite museum, aquarium or cultural landmark without stepping beyond your front door.

Look for virtual tours on the websites of your favorite museums. The Louvre and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History are two popular options.

If you’re an animal lover, check out live cams from places like the Georgia Aquarium or the Houston Zoo.

Another great option for exploring is Google’s Art and Culture page. There you can view famous artwork and virtually visit thousands of places, including the Statue of Liberty and the Egyptian pyramids.

2. Attend a virtual concert

Global Citizen has kicked off a “Together at Home” virtual concert series with performances by singers and musicians including Chris Martin, John Legend, OneRepublic and Ziggy Marley. Follow Global Citizen on Instagram to watch.

Other performers are giving virtual shows across social media. This aggregated list from CNET includes a bunch of live stream concerts you can watch each day.

3. Take cooking lessons

You’ve got to do something to make your groceries taste like those restaurant meals you’ve been missing out on. As you reacquaint yourself with your kitchen, brush up on cooking skills with online videos and recipes.

Italian chef Massimo Bottura is hosting a “Kitchen Quarantine” series on Instagram. Watch free cooking demonstrations on Tastemade or get free access to 50 recipes from America’s Test Kitchen.

4. Watch a movie from your car

Cars line up with people in them to watch a movie at a drive-in movie theatre.

Get off your couch and watch a movie at a drive-in theater instead. You’ll be able to go to the movies without exposing yourself to people in close quarters.

While there are only a few hundred drive-in theaters left in the United States, this interactive map will help you find out if there is one near you.

5. Go for a scenic drive

Staying within the confines of home can get old quick. Going for a leisurely drive through a scenic part of town is a good option to break up the monotony.

Take time to admire the architecture. Check out a neighborhood you’ve always wanted to move to. Or choose a route that has a nice view of the water, mountains or another natural setting.

Remember to obey any shelter-in-place guidelines from your individual city, county or state.

6. Start a photo-a-day project

You don’t have to be a professional photographer to pick up a daily habit of taking pictures.

Committing to take at least one photo a day can help bring some consistency and structure to a time when all the days start blending together. You don’t need any special equipment — your phone camera will do fine.

Join the 365 Project to connect with others following the same pursuit and for photography tips and tricks.

You might even find you can make money off your new habit.

7. Continue — or begin — your fitness routine

Several national fitness chains are providing free access to workout videos.

Gold’s Gym and Crunch are letting new users download their fitness apps at no cost. Try Gold’s Amp app through May 31 with the promo code FIT60 or get a free 45-day trial of Crunch Live. Nike is also letting people download its Nike Training Club premium app for free.

Planet Fitness is streaming in-home workouts on Facebook Live every weekday at 4 pm PDT. Recorded versions are available on the gym’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Corepower Yoga is offering free online sessions and is live streaming classes on YouTube at 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. PDT.

Orangetheory is posting 30-minute workout videos on its website each day.

If you want to workout outside, look for a park with outdoor equipment and try this routine. Just be sure to avoid close contact with others and sanitize the equipment before and after use.

8. Learn a new skill

Use some of your free time to learn something new. It may be something that’s always interested you or a skill that’ll help advance your career.

Skillshare is offering two free months of Skillshare Premium for new members. You can learn web design, marketing or video editing, among other skills.

Use edX to take free online classes from schools like Harvard and MIT. Coursera has a bank of free courses — from social psychology to computer programming.

Udacity is offering one free month of access to one of 40 premium nanodegree programs, including C++ and data visualization.

9. Use video conferencing to meet up with friends

When you can’t physically be with friends and loved ones, video conferencing is the next best thing.

If you have a smartphone, chances are you’ve already been using FaceTime, Google Hangouts or Google Duo. But Skype, Zoom, Lifesize and Webex are other video conferencing platforms you might consider.

Don’t limit your video calls to just your typical catch-up sessions. Host virtual book club meetings or have a jam session together.

Here’s all of our coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, which we will be updating every day.

Finding activities that don’t cost money and don’t involve physically being near other people is key. Here are nine free things to do while social distancing.

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
2
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
3
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
4
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
5
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
With so many people making less money and thousands more on the verge of being laid off, it’s ...
Expenses you should eliminate during coronavirus crisis
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates

With so many people making less money and thousands more on the verge of being laid off, it’s important now more than ever to focus on saving and reduce spending.

Need cash now? 10 ways to make money fast
By Morgan Quinn GoBankingRates

Whether you’re looking to make hundreds or thousands of extra dollars in a short time period, here are 10 gigs you can take on to make easy money and fatten up your wallet quickly.

Read More