78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Life

Delaying medical care during the pandemic could cost you later

By Tiffani Sherman The Penny Hoarder
May 30, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

Cherie Skaggs’ tooth had hurt for a while, but she didn’t have insurance, and, like many people during the coronavirus pandemic, couldn’t find a dental office to take a non-emergency appointment for what she thought was a cracked filling.

One pecan was all it took for that bad tooth to get worse. Now she’s in a lot of pain – both physically and financially.

Instead of paying a couple hundred dollars to fix the filling, she’ll be making payments for 18 months for a $1,600 emergency root canal and crown.

“When I was having an achy tooth, If I had known differently, I would have said ‘What’s the cash pay price?’” Skaggs said. “I never want to go through having a root canal again.”

The dangers of delaying medical care

Delaying medical and dental care or screenings could be costly to both your health and finances. The Primary Care Collaborative and Larry A. Green Center recently surveyed more than 750 primary care clinicians in 49 states, and 60% of them said some of their patients will experience avoidable illnesses because they didn’t get care.

“Usually it’s things that we’ve all seen sadly enough as physicians: individuals having heart attacks, individuals having to be hospitalized because they missed medications or did not follow up,” said Dr. Ada Stewart, president-elect of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “It can cost [the patient] and the [medical] system a lot of money by not being able to take care of those things that could be minor.”

People are also putting off routine tests. The EPIC Health Research Network said screenings for colon, cervical and breast cancers were down around 90% in March 2020 from the numbers in several previous months.

Stewart said the classification of “essential” versus “non-essential” could be confusing to people.

“Non-essential does not mean unnecessary,” Stewart said. “All of your preventative [screenings] are essential.”

She added that anyone whose preventative care appointments were cancelled during the pandemic should make sure to reschedule them as soon as possible.

But people aren’t only avoiding routine screenings. The American College of Cardiology showed a drop in the number of people going to emergency rooms with symptoms of heart attack or stroke.

When I was having an achy tooth, If I had known differently, I would have said ‘What’s the cash pay price?’

This is what especially frightens physicians.

Dr. Jacqueline Fincher, president of the American College of Physicians, said a chance encounter recently saved one of her patient’s life. Fincher was in Walmart when she saw the woman huffing and puffing. The woman was nervous about going to the emergency room because she feared contracting COVID-19. However, both Fincher and the woman’s husband were concerned so they went to Dr. Fincher’s office instead. After a quick check, the woman went to the ER anyway because it turned out she was having a heart attack.

“They put her in the coronary care unit and got things to calm down and did a cardiac cath on her the next day,” Fincher says. “She had what I call a widowmaker, a 95% blockage of her main left anterior descending coronary artery.”

Fincher says keeping appointments is very important for people with chronic conditions since lab work often determines if organs are functioning properly and medicines are at the proper dosage.

It’s similar for routine dental care.

Sally Cram, a periodontist and spokesperson for the American Dental Association, said many dental problems, like periodontal disease, may not hurt and so patients may be unaware of the underlying issue without visiting their dentists.

“Delaying routine dental care can lead to more unnecessary pain and invasive, costly treatment down the road,” says Sally Cram, a periodontist and spokesperson for the American Dental Association.

Pediatric care is often on a schedule

A pediatric doctor does an annual check up with a child.

Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said she’s been concerned by the plummeting number of appointments for children at pediatric offices.

“What that means is patients are not coming in for their routine care and to get their vaccines and to get their screenings done and testing for hearing and vision,” she said.

Goza said some parents are rescheduling appointments for the summer, but many are not, especially if the kids are older, which is something Goza worries about.

“If they don’t need a form for school, are they going to remember to reschedule when all of this is over with all of the stress?” she said.

Another risk is falling off schedule for vaccines, since many of them need to happen at regular intervals. The AAP initially recommended prioritizing appointments for patients under 2, but as the pandemic has gone on, that has changed.

“We’ve now said we really should be looking at getting our children to their visits to screen for mental health issues, to screen for behavioral issues, to get vaccines up to date and to really just make sure the families are doing okay,” Goza said, adding doctors at her practice are planning to extend hours and work weekends to try to catch up.

If they don’t need a form for school, are they going to remember to reschedule when all of this is over with all of the stress?

Telehealth care has filled part of the gap, but not all.

“We had a child who broke his arm on the trampoline and the mother was afraid to go to the emergency room that night because of the COVID pandemic,” she said, adding the child was at her office the next morning. “He sat there with a broken arm all night. Those are the things we don’t want to miss.”

Finances often play a role in medical decisions

Even during non-pandemic times, finances play a big role in deciding whether or not to get medical care.

“One of the first things that I find clients will cut sometimes is their medical procedures when they want to cut back on costs,” says Mary Bell Carlson, a CFP, AFC, known as the Chief Financial Mom. “A lot of times when people are in difficult financial situations, health care is one of the first things to go.”

Carlson said the decision is partially about control, because people can often decide whether or not to ge medical care, even if a doctor recommends it.

“They can’t stop paying their mortgage, they still have to pay and have food on the table, they still have to keep the lights on,” she said. “But do they have to have the knee surgery? It’s something that is within their control.”

Medical debt is the number one reason people go into bankruptcy, Carlson said. As a result, she recommends creating a spending plan that takes medical expenses into account.

However, Carlson said she doesn’t expect to see people stop delaying medical care because of finances any time soon.

“What individuals and families are most focused on right now is paying the necessary bills and putting food on the table. Most do not have the luxury to spend on ‘extra’ things, which often includes elective surgeries [and medical procedures],” she said. “I anticipate that as we start to see things rebound, jobs come back, and income solidifies, then we will see these procedures resume, but for now, most people are doing only what’s absolutely essential and necessary.”

Safety protocols at medical offices

As medical and dental practices begin to reopen, organizations like the American Medical Association and American Academy of Family Physicians are sending recommendations to doctors about how to open safely.

Safety measures include:

— Modifying schedules to avoid a high volume of patients.

— Designating separate waiting areas for well and sick patients.

— Removing non-essential items like magazines from waiting areas.

— Allowing patients to wait in cars until it is time to go to the exam room.

— Limiting the number of people who can be with a patient.

— Requiring people to wear masks.

— Screening patients before in-person visits to remind them of safety protocols.

— Keeping physical distancing whenever possible.

— Sanitizing exam rooms after each patient and disinfecting high-touch areas periodically.

— Having hand sanitizer readily available and encouraging use.

Tiffani Sherman is a contributor to The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
2
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
3
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
4
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
5
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
But as economic uncertainties abound, credit card companies have been reducing available credit ...
4 steps to fix an unexpected credit limit decrease
By Tiffany Connors The Penny Hoarder

If you’ve had to lean on a credit card recently to cover expenses, discovering your credit card company decreased your limit is likely unwelcome news.

Red Rock National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday. (Erik Verd ...
Red Rock Canyon to reopen Monday
By / RJ

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More