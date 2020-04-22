2 Las Vegas Valley hospitals using blood plasma to fight COVID-19

Plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now being used to treat patients in the Las Vegas Valley with active infections.

Southern Hills Hospital is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now being used to treat patients in the Las Vegas Valley with active infections.

At least two area hospitals, St. Rose Domincan, Siena campus, in Henderson and Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Spring Valley, began using the experimental treatment this week.

Plasma, the liquid part of the blood, contains proteins called antibodies, which are produced by the immune system in response to pathogens such as a virus — in this case, the new coronavirus. When the plasma is transfused into a patient with COVID-19, the antibodies may help the patient fight the illness.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.