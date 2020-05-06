Coronavirus testing expanded to Laughlin next week

Laughlin residents starting Wednesday may register by phone for an appointment to participate in free drive-thru coronavirus testing next week at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

Aquarius Casino in Laughlin (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Laughlin residents starting Wednesday may register by phone for an appointment to participate in free drive-thru coronavirus testing next week at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

Appointment-only testing will occur from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12-13 inside the valet area of the resort’s parking garage, and 500 tests will be available each day, according to Clark County.

Residents must present identification upon arriving to the resort and should plan to get there at least 15 minutes ahead of their appointment. The polymerase chain reaction test will show whether someone currently has the coronavirus.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Laughlin residents may sign up for an appointment by calling 702-298-2214, extension 4 or 5. The cut off to schedule a test is Friday.

Testing is being offered by the county in collaboration with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, Southern Nevada Health District and other community partners.

Aquarius Casino Resort is located at 1900 S. Casino Drive.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.