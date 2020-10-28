71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Health

COVID-19 Essentials stores can help you stay safe, fashionable

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 10:00 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 10:07 am

Thanks to COVID-19 Essentials, you can be safe and fashionable at the same time.

The company, which has stores at the Forum Shops at Caesars and Fashion Show mall, stocks more than 100 mask designs in about any imaginable style, as well as items such as sterilizing wands and sanitizer designed not to leave your hands sticky.

Operating owner James Campbell said the stores, which opened in late summer, arose out of necessity and a sense of the needs of others. Campbell, a mechanic, said many of his clients suddenly found themselves without jobs and couldn’t afford to have their vehicles worked on. He and a business partner got together to approach the problem.

“We could wait and take help from the government whenever we could,” he said. “We decided to be proactive and create a concept.”

His business partner had a friend in Miami who had come up with the idea of stores specializing in anti-COVID-19 merchandise, especially face coverings, and suggested they do the same.

“They’re killing it over there in Florida,” he said. (The chain has locations in New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia and is looking to open stores in California, where wildfires have only added to the demand for masks.) “We realized it wasn’t going away. Now it’s part of your everyday person. You want to go to the grocery store, you want to get gas, it’s required to be on you.”

But the problem, he said, is if you’re going out to have a nice dinner that blue paper disposable mask probably doesn’t go with your outfit. Hence the array of masks at COVID-19 Essentials.

Campbell had some retail experience, having had a sunglasses store at Fashion Show. Another partner joined them and they were on their way.

He said their most popular designs are those that are blinged out with sequins and/or crystals. Masks also can be personalized. He mentioned one customer who had rhinestone initials added to her children’s masks; they were such a hit, she returned for more.

“For kids, it’s great,” Campbell said.

There’s a mask with a fan, one that’s made with Lycra and Spandex similar to athletic wear, and on and on. The masks start at $19.99 and go up t0 $129. Merchandise also is available at shopcovid19essentials.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
5
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By / RJ

For the first time since Aug. 14, the daily reported tally of new coronavirus cases topped more than 1,000 throughout Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vi ...
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

Read More