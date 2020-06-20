93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Health

Guidance from agencies on mask-wearing not cut-and-dried

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2020 - 8:27 am
 
Updated June 21, 2020 - 9:03 pm

As divisive as any question in today’s polarized climate is one that sounds so simple: Should everyone be wearing a mask in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus?

Those who support wearing a mask cite recommendations from public health officials as well as common sense. Who, after all, wants to be sneezed on? Those who don’t favor universal mask-wearing note that recommendations have been confusing and inconsistent. They question whether cloth masks offer much benefit beyond making the wearer feel smug.

Although many people come down strongly on one side or another, neither the science nor the guidance on masks is so clear-cut. The debate has raged on in recent days as Gov. Steve Sisolak asked members of his medical advisory team Friday to evaluate whether the public should be required to wear masks in public, as is now the case in California.

In Nevada, the state requires masks in many work settings, including restaurants, offices and stores, and for all employees who interact with the public. But the state doesn’t require them for customers, with one exception: The Gaming Control Board on Wednesday mandated that gamblers playing table games wear masks.

Otherwise, state and county officials have strongly encouraged, but not compelled, the public to wear masks.

“We support and follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization,” said Jennifer Sizemore, a spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Health District. “The recommendation is for the public to wear cloth face coverings.”

Yet even the CDC and WHO, top U.S. and international public health agencies, respectively, don’t fully see eye-to-eye on when the public should be wearing masks.

World Health Organization

WHO, an agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, on June 5 issued new guidance regarding masks.

The updated guidance states in part, “Many countries have recommended the use of fabric masks/face coverings for the general public. At the present time, the widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence and there are potential benefits and harms to consider.”

But taking into account studies of transmission of the coronavirus by infected people without symptoms, as well as “observational evidence” on the use of masks by the public in several countries, WHO now advises that in areas where the virus is spreading, “governments should encourage the general public to wear masks in specific situations and settings as part of a comprehensive approach to suppress SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) transmission.”

A statement from WHO in response to questions from the Review-Journal laid out these specific situations.

In areas where the virus is spreading, people age 60 years or over, or those with underlying conditions, should wear a surgical mask “in situations where physical distancing is not possible,” the statement said.

Governments should encourage the public to wear cloth masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transportation, in stores or in “other confined or crowded environments,” the statement said.

In its updated guidance, the international organization lists both pros and cons of mask-wearing. It states that the likely advantages of the use of masks by healthy people include reduced potential risk from infected persons before they develop symptoms and “reduced potential stigmatization of individuals wearing masks to prevent infecting others.”

Disadvantages include “potential increased risk of self-contamination due to the manipulation of a face mask and subsequently touching eyes with contaminated hands” and ”potential self-contamination that can occur if nonmedical masks are not changed when wet or soiled,” creating “favorable conditions for microorganism to amplify.”

The updated guidance stems in part from a WHO-funded review of data from 172 observation studies, published in the Lancet medical journal this month, which found that wearing masks can reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. The finding came with the caveat that it had a “low level of certainty,” in part because there have yet to be randomized, controlled trials of mask effectiveness.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As for the CDC, it recommends that people age 2 and older wear cloth masks “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

The CDC emphasizes that wearing cloth masks primarily will protect people with whom the wearer comes into contact.

“Infected people can spread the virus before they develop symptoms, and cloth face coverings provide what we call ‘source control’ to reduce spread from the wearer’s coughs or exhaled breath,” Kristin Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the CDC, said in an email.

At the start of the pandemic, the CDC said there was no need for healthy members of the public to wear masks. It also advised that surgical masks and heavier-duty N95 masks were in short supply around the globe and should be reserved for medical personnel.

But as some evidence began to show that the disease could be spread by people infected by the virus who either never developed symptoms or before they were symptomatic, CDC changed course and recommended that the public wear cloth masks to avoid infecting others.

“Data are limited on the effectiveness of cloth face coverings in this respect and come primarily from laboratory studies,” Nordlund said. “We know that future studies are needed that measure the filtering efficiency and extent to which face coverings reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission from someone who is infected, especially those who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.”

Brian Labus, a member of the governor’s medical advisory team, said there can be no waiting for future studies.

“That’s evidence we’d love to have. But it takes time to do those studies,” said Labus, an assistant in UNLV’s School of Public Health. “In the meantime, we’re still dealing with an outbreak.”

Wearing a mask is a basic way to prevent disease transmission, he said: “We’re doing it for the same reason you cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.”

Labus would like to see masks mandated for the public. But meanwhile, “I’m not wearing this stupid mask for me. I’m wearing it for you,” he said. “If I’m infected right now and I don’t know it, and I can put this mask on to keep you from getting sick, I’m going to do it.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
2
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
3
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
4
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
5
LETTER: Bonuses for Las Vegas city employees!
LETTER: Bonuses for Las Vegas city employees!
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE In this Saturday, June 20, 2020 file photo, residents wear faces mask to protect against c ...
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
By Joseph Wilson and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Read More