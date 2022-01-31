57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Health

Henderson COVID testing site to close; North Las Vegas site updates hours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2022 - 12:08 pm
 
Kenneth Williams, left, hands Tom Griffin a tube for his swab after self administering a COVID- ...
Kenneth Williams, left, hands Tom Griffin a tube for his swab after self administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County readies for the opening of the Texas Station drive-thru testing location, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the last day of operations for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Fiesta Henderson draws near, the testing site at Texas Station is scheduled to operate until February 20.

The Texas Station testing site is located at 2101 Texas Star Lane off Rancho Drive and currently operates from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Starting Wednesday, February 2, the new hours at the Texas Station site will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is scheduled to continue operating five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, until February 20.

The testing site at Fiesta Henderson is set to close Wednesday, February 2. This site is located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway and operates 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fiesta’s testing operates five days a week, Saturday through Wednesday.

For more information on COVID testing locations around the Las Vegas Valley, click here.

MOST READ
1
Driver in crash that killed 9 traveling ‘in excess of 100 mph,’ police say
Driver in crash that killed 9 traveling ‘in excess of 100 mph,’ police say
2
Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
3
Graney: Josh McDaniels can coach, but can he lead?
Graney: Josh McDaniels can coach, but can he lead?
4
Vegas could land all major pro sports leagues
Vegas could land all major pro sports leagues
5
Woman, baby found dead at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas
Woman, baby found dead at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore ...
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The decision was bolstered by real-world evidence from the more than 200 million doses administered in the U.S. since the FDA cleared the shot in December 2020.

Read More