Henderson COVID testing site to close; North Las Vegas site updates hours

As the last day of operations for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Fiesta Henderson draws near, the testing site at Texas Station is scheduled to operate until February 20.

Kenneth Williams, left, hands Tom Griffin a tube for his swab after self administering a COVID-19 test as the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County readies for the opening of the Texas Station drive-thru testing location, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Texas Station testing site is located at 2101 Texas Star Lane off Rancho Drive and currently operates from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Starting Wednesday, February 2, the new hours at the Texas Station site will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is scheduled to continue operating five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, until February 20.

The testing site at Fiesta Henderson is set to close Wednesday, February 2. This site is located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway and operates 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fiesta’s testing operates five days a week, Saturday through Wednesday.

For more information on COVID testing locations around the Las Vegas Valley, click here.