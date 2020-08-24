Hospital, blood bank urge Nevadans who had COVID-19 to donate plasma
St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and blood provider Vitalant are calling on recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma as soon as Tuesday.
Convalescent plasma contains antibodies that can be given to patients currently fighting COVID-19 and may help them recover.
To be eligible, donors must have had COVID-19 symptoms as well as a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 and complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days.
Donors must be screened and scheduled before donating. To register to donate, go to www.bloodhero.com and enter sponsor code STROSESIENA. Or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825.
