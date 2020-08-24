Hospital, blood bank urge Nevadans who had COVID-19 to donate plasma

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and blood provider Vitalant are calling on recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma starting Tuesday.

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a doctor holds a bag of blood plasma donated by a COVID-19 survivor at at blood bank in La Paz, Bolivia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of blood plasma for what's called “emergency use” during the coronavirus pandemic, but the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday cautioned that using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and blood provider Vitalant are calling on recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma as soon as Tuesday.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies that can be given to patients currently fighting COVID-19 and may help them recover.

To be eligible, donors must have had COVID-19 symptoms as well as a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 and complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days.

Donors must be screened and scheduled before donating. To register to donate, go to www.bloodhero.com and enter sponsor code STROSESIENA. Or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.