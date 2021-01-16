How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley

Current priority groups for Nevada vaccinations continue to be medical and public safety personnel and now residents age 70 and older.

COVID-19 vaccinations have begun in Clark County and other parts of the state, with those 70 and older now eligible.

Current priority groups for vaccinations continue to be medical and public safety personnel and residents 70 and older. Find more guidance in the state’s latest version of the COVID-19 playbook.

As of Jan. 15, more than 90,000 first doses have been administered, according to state health officials.

For Nevadans who live part-time in the state but who have driver’s licenses or other ID from other states, proof of residency, such as a utility bill, will be needed.

■ Cashman Center opened the largest vaccination site in the state Friday. The site, operated by the Southern Nevada Health district, Clark County, Las Vegas and the Nevada National Guard, is expected eventually to be able to immunize several thousand people per day. Cashman is intended to be by appointment only.

■ Henderson is signing up those 70 and older for shots that will be administered at Sun City Anthem. Appointments are available Jan. 25 through Feb. 13 at the Sun City Anthem Community Center. The doses are available for any Southern Nevada resident who is 70 and older. Information can be found at cityofhenderson.com/covid19/vaccine.

■ A University Medical Center vaccination center at the Encore resort inside the Strip property’s convention space, near the self-parking garage will start operations Monday. Appointments can be scheduled online at umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or by calling 702-383-2619. Eligible are health care workers, those over 70 and public safety and security front-line workers. The Encore location will replace the existing vaccination clinic at UMC’s Delta Point Building at 901 Rancho Lane. It will operate Monday through Friday initially and may expand as the program grows.

■ North Las Vegas is signing up city residents 70 and older using an online preregistration form at VaxNLV.com. Those needing help with the form can call 702-342-8417. The city will start pre-registration for the general public Saturday, according to a news release. The vaccinations are for city residents. The shots for seniors will start Tuesday, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said. Eligible residents who preregistered will be selected to receive the shot at random, regardless of the order they signed up.

■ The Southern Nevada Health District will administer the vaccine Jan. 20-23 and Jan. 30, according to the district’s website. Appointment scheduling can be found at covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution. The site has been experiencing some technical issues. The district added a location for education workers and the Nevada System of Higher Education at the UNLV Student Union for dates throughout January. Appointments can be booked at unlv.mycareally.health/pages/vaccine-community.html

■ Boulder City is planning to open two vaccination clinics on Jan. 25 that will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday for people 70 years and older and educators. Educators must show a valid school system ID, and others must have valid ID too. Appointments are required. CallBoulder City Parks and Recreation at 702-293-9256 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make an appointment. Clinics will be at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St, and the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd.