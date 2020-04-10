ShowYourMasks: Stylish, innovative masks Las Vegans are sporting — PHOTOS

We asked readers to #ShowYourMasks and people responded. Some are crocheted, made from t-shirts, liquor bags and airline eye shades.

@DosRivers

April Mench: When you don’t have any elastic. We pin our vintage bedsheet masks into bandanas.

From Ashley Castro

@BenHill4NV

Bill Hendricks - 3D printed using PLA and cotton t-shirt as filter.

@BlueDeucePaul: Microfiber cloth from @LVMotorSpeedway #pennzoil400 and two hair bands. Cheap.

Canlas Fajayan Rowena: Crochet face mask

Claudia Quaresma: Go Knights

Debbie Shuster Dodd

Diane Coppola-Prato: Made by yoyo at Sew Unique Studio.

Jazzee Bee: Made my kids. DIY face shield.

Keith Guagliano: I make these at work. We do masks and shields now. Shipping all over the country. Makes me feel good. Like we are making a difference.

Larry White Double: Layer 100 percent cotton made by my wife Tani Bennett White. Awaiting material to make mask for Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs!

Leslie Lizardo: I think this was factory made, lol.

Nicole Mathison: I made my mask out of cotton fabric and red ribbon.

Renee Suzanne: Old t-shirt

Roberta Klingler: Found some Knights fabric! GKG!

Robin Barclay: I bought this fabric when I was in Seattle last year for a Seahawks game. Be safe everyone... and GO HAWKS from Mesquite!

Sandra Huntsman: 100% cotton quilting fabric - face and lining. Iron on interfacing with elastic ear bands.

From Suzanne Thangaratnam

Teresa Greene Toplak: My amazing daughter made these masks for us.

Tim Molloy

Veronica & Steven Scherzi: Fabric and elastic.

Chrissy Burley-Evans: Elastic and 100% cotton. Made daily.

Doug Martin: Having a hard time finding a mask? Try eye shades. Got mine from leftover airline amenity kits. (Remember, this protects others from you, not you from others.)

Amy Dawn Wolfe: My Spring Quarantine 2020 Collection.

Angel Botello: Made out of 2 layers of cotton.

Tony Mahoney: Crown Royal

Michele Campbell-Downey

Allison Putala

Zachary Silas Herrera

Brittany Stokley

PuaOlena Changpo

Anna Wendt: Made out of a bandana and two hair ties. I’m an 11-year daily subscriber of the LVRJ!

Kathleen M Hopay: DIY Steeler Style

Anthony Sanchez: Fabric from Joanne's and my daughter's hair ties.

Chaz Wellington: My 11-year-old daughter Sophia made this mask for me!

And you thought Marc-Andre Fleury was the only Las Vegan prone to wearing a colorful mask.

Those cloth protectors you’ve been assembling are designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fun or even fashionable.

We asked Review-Journal readers to #ShowYourMasks and received a wide range of responses. Whether you’ve been showing your team colors or just adding a little flair, these DIY creations are inventive and stylish.

Here’s a look at what some of you are sporting. — Christopher Lawrence