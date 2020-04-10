#ShowYourMasks: Stylish, innovative masks Las Vegans are sporting — PHOTOS
We asked readers to #ShowYourMasks and people responded. Some are crocheted, made from t-shirts, liquor bags and airline eye shades.
And you thought Marc-Andre Fleury was the only Las Vegan prone to wearing a colorful mask.
Those cloth protectors you’ve been assembling are designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fun or even fashionable.
We asked Review-Journal readers to #ShowYourMasks and received a wide range of responses. Whether you’ve been showing your team colors or just adding a little flair, these DIY creations are inventive and stylish.
Here’s a look at what some of you are sporting. — Christopher Lawrence