UMC, LVCVA partner for COVID-19 testing center on Strip

University Medical Center and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority have partnered to bring COVID-19 testing to the Las Vegas Strip.

A man enters the free walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with University Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. UMC has partnered with the LVCVA to open a testing center on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The testing center which opened in January, is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Visitors can schedule appointments online or walk-in.

“As Nevada’s leader in COVID-19 testing, with more than 1.2 million tests performed, UMC takes pride in partnering with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to provide convention attendees with access to the high-quality testing services they deserve,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a statement. “The UMC Convention Testing Center serves as yet another example of UMC’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health of community members and visitors in Southern Nevada.”

The testing center is open on weekdays, with additional availability possible during trade shows at the convention center. Each test costs $130, according to a news release.

