UMC reports dramatic decline in patients hospitalized for COVID-19

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 or seeking emergency care for the virus at University Medical Center has dramatically declined, the hospital said Monday.

UMC’s COVID-19 inpatient census has decreased by about 73 percent since late July, reaching a daily high of 121 patients before declining to the current daily inpatient total of 33 patients with confirmed cases of the virus, the hospital said in a news release.

The number of people seeking emergency care at the public hospital for COVID-19-related complaints each day also has dropped, with daily totals declining by nearly 90 percent since the peak. On July 21, a total of 79 patients visited UMC’s emergency departments for COVID-19 assessments. The most recent daily total shows that this number has decreased to only eight patients.

The hospital’s ICU occupancy rate has dropped to 78 percent after reaching 92 percent on July 10.

In addition, UMC’s dedicated COVID-19 testing laboratory now provides test results in an average of 12 hours after receiving the sample in UMC’s lab, when previously turn-around time ran 24 to 48 hours.

“These encouraging figures represent continued progress in our county and UMC’s ongoing response to this unprecedented public health crisis,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling.

