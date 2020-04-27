Catholic Mass suspension continues in Las Vegas

The bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas says there will be no Sunday Mass or activities at parishes through May.

Notes in English and Spanish read that there is no holy water in the font currently for Sunday Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has released area Catholics from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the next three weekends. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Parishioners pray during Sunday Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church where they were asked to use social distancing, hand washing and sanitizers on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has released area Catholics from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the next three weekends. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas has extended the suspension of Catholic Masses until May 31.

In an order issued Friday, Bishop George Leo Thomas also extended through May 30 his dispensation of local Catholics from attending Sunday Mass.

Also continuing will be suspension of activities at parish-related venues, including churches, worship spaces and adoration chapels.

Thomas writes that the order will be reviewed in a few weeks. In the meantime, Thomas also announced formation of a Diocesan Restoration Council.

The council, chaired by John Kilduff, president of Bishop Gorman High School, is to include representatives from medicine, gaming, education, pastoral ministry and law enforcement.

