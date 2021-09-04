$100 gift cards offered at Eldorado High COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The pilot program will offer the cards to people who get a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and Sunday at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pilot program will offer $100 gift cards to people who get a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and Sunday at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas.

The pop-up clinic at the campus at 1139 N. Linn Lane will operate in the school’s gymnasium on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 500 people each day will receive the gift cards. Some walk-in clients will be accommodated on both days, but appointments are available at vax4nv.nv.gov.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older with parental consent. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 18 and older.

For a limited time, the city of Henderson also is giving $100 Amazon gift cards to those who receive their first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The initiative began Sept. 9 at the College of Southern Nevada Henderson Vaccination POD operated by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Gift cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis during the Vaccination POD’s operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday while supplies last. People are encouraged to make appointments as walk-ins are based on available resources.

The CSN Henderson Vaccination POD is administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Nevadans 12 years of age and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for ages 12-15.

The COVID-19 vaccine is deemed safe, effective, free and available at Southern Nevada Health District and community partner locations throughout Clark County.

CSN Henderson is at 700 College Drive, Henderson.

Other Las Vegas Valley vaccination clinics are scheduled at the following locations, according to the health district:

■ Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., lower level (near Kohl’s).

■ UNLV Stan Fulton Building parking lot, 801 E. Flamingo Road., Las Vegas; Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., drive through only.

■ CSN North Las Vegas, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas and West Charleston, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

■ Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas; Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m.

■ Department of Welfare and Supportive Services; multiple locations, Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30.–8:30 p.m.

High school-based clinics, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

■ Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas.

■ Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road., North Las Vegas.

■ Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas.

■ Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road., Las Vegas.

Department of Motor Vehicles locations, Monday and Friday: 6:30–10:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 4:30–8:30 p.m.

■ 2621 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

■ 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas.

■ 7170 North Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas.

Third doses

Third doses of COVID-19 are available for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Third doses can be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (additional doses are not available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). People who have questions about their specific medical conditions should talk their health care provider about whether getting an additional dose is right for them. Additional information and resources are available on the Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-toolkit.

More information about community vaccination site locations can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org. The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.