5 days, 9 deaths: Las Vegas sees another deadly week on roads

Nine people died during a recent five-day period that saw deadly traffic crashes in the valley, including one crash that killed two teenagers.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal automobile accident Thursday November 7, 2024, at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nine people, including two teenagers, have died during a five-day stretch of deadly traffic crashes in the Las Vegas Valley.

The recent deaths, which occurred over a span of time from Wednesday through Sunday, have brought the total number of fatalities under the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction up to 138 for 2024.

At the end of October and before this deadly week, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reported that 335 people have died from traffic-related incidents in 2024, marking a 2.5 percent increase from 2023. The month of October had 42 fatal crashes, which tied January for the highest number in any one month, according to the report.

In response to traffic’s high death toll, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill has called for the state to adopt red-light and speed cameras, which he hopes will reduce crashes. The decision could go to the state Legislature in 2025.

But while such an initiative could save future lives, it won’t change the high number in the past week.

Sunday

On Sunday night, a pedestrian died in a crash on Interstate 15 northbound at Cheyenne Avenue. The victim, an adult woman, was confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Friday

— Two teenagers were killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening involving a speeding, red-light-running stolen car, police said. The four-vehicle collision happened near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, and the driver fled the scene.

— A motorcyclist died on West Bonanza Road, north of Tonopah Drive, on Friday night, according to police. The 51-year-old man was riding with a group when he sped up and crashed into a raised curb median, flying into the air before landing back on the road, police said.

Thursday

A 50-year-old woman died Thursday morning after a stolen, speeding vehicle crashed into hers. The crash was at the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Desert Inn Road, according to Metro Lt. Jeff Dean.

Wednesday

On Wednesday alone, four fatal crashes were reported.

— In the evening, a woman was killed in a crash in which police later arrested the other driver on a DUI charge. The crash was on Hualapai Way, just north of Flamingo Road. The victim, a 51-year-old woman, died at University Medical Center. Police arrested the other driver, Michelle Cardenas, 29, of Huntington Park, California.

— A 92-year-old man was walking outside a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon when he was struck and killed at West Desert Inn and South Fort Apache roads.

— Another pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after she was hit by a semi-truck near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road. The victim, later identified as 44-year-old Marissa Cabrera, was picking up some belongings she dropped in front of the semi-truck, when the light changed to green and she was hit, according to police. The driver of the semi-truck showed no signs of impairment, police said.

— That same morning, a motorcyclist later identified as 33-year-old Xavier Conant, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Meade Avenue and Sheridan Street, in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to police.

