Clark County COVID-19 cases jump by 27, upping state total to 82

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have increased by 27, from 42 to 69, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday.

Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It provided no information about the new cases, which bring the total in the state to 82.

There has been one death in Nevada attributed to the disease, that of an unidentified man in his 60s.

