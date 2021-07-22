Clark County expected to grow by 1M people by 2060

After growing fast for decades, Clark County’s population is expected to swell by another 1 million people by 2060, a new forecast shows.

An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of housing near Night Owl Bluff Avenue and Bluff Hollow Place in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of Lennar at Stone Creek at Tule Springs, a housing development near West Dorrell Lane and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Around 3.38 million people are expected to live in Clark County nearly 40 years from now, up from an estimated 2.38 million residents last year, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

The forecast is higher than it was just a few years ago, as the research center predicted in 2019 that nearly 3.09 million people would live in Clark County by 2060.

Fueled by its ever-expanding tourism industry, relatively low housing costs, near year-round sunshine and lack of state income taxes, Southern Nevada has long been a popular place for people to move to.

Still, the latest forecast will likely prompt locals to question where all the newcomers will live and whether the region has enough available or developable land, and access to enough water, to accommodate the growth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

