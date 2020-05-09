Coronavirus testing program kicks off at Las Vegas church

(Google Maps)

A coalition of Southern Nevada churches and faith-based health care providers is kicking off a weekly coronavirus testing program Saturdayat Calvary Chapel Las Vegas, 7175 W. Oquendo Road.

The testing is the inaugural community event for CityServe Las Vegas, which is made up of Christian pastors, churches and medical professionals and clinics throughout Southern Nevada.

Drive-thru testing appointments will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers will be asked to remain in their cars, and tests will be offered only by appointment via the group’s website, CityServeLV.org.

Saturday’s testing will be offered to both insured and uninsured people, said spokeswoman Esther Golleher. Donations also will be accepted through the website to cover the cost of testing for those who can’t afford it.

People who test positive also may take advantage of the organization’s “COVID-19 Household Care” program, in which volunteers will support them and household members during their 14-day containment period. Included will be daily phone calls to offer prayer, ask what the person might need and running errands, Golleher said.

Golleher, CEO of Women’s Resource Medical Center and a CityServe volunteer, said the goal is to address uncertainty and fear and offer spiritual support. The organization plans to offer testing weekly at a rotating schedule of area churches and facilities. Information can be found on the group’s website.

Next week’s’ testing is scheduled to be at Faith Community Lutheran Church, 3505 S. Town Center Drive.

CityServe “started because of this emergency” and has been developing the weekly testing program for about six weeks, Golleher said. However, the group’s mission is “seeing how the church can help anytime something hits.”

While the coronavirus pandemic was CityServe’s genesis, “it’s going to be continuing beyond what’s happening now,” she said.

