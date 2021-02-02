Doolittle vaccine appointments quickly fill hours after more added

A vaccination clinic beginning Wednesday at Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas quickly filled all available slots Monday only hours after the city announced that appointments had been added.

Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba with the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their first doses within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The number of available doses during the three-day clinic doubled to 900 when the city and Clark County partnered up to expand offerings, leading the city to advertise more appointments to those eligible while supplies lasted.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for appointments Wednesday through Friday, and participants are asked to arrive on time but not more than five minutes before their appointment.

Participants should wear a face covering over their mouth and nose and also clothing that allows easy access to their upper arm, the city said.

The clinic, located at 1930 N. J St., is being conducted in partnership with the city, county, Roseman University, Touro University, Nevada State College and the Southern Nevada Health District.

For more information on other vaccination sites across the valley, visit https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine. Call the state’s hotline at 800-401-0946 for questions about scheduling vaccinations in Nevada.

