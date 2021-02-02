Older veterans can get COVID vaccine at VA in North Las Vegas

Older military veterans are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Veterans Affairs hospital in North Las Vegas, with a few restrictions.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Veterans 80 years old or older can enroll in the vaccine program and receive shots at the VA’s Southern Nevada Healthcare System facility on a walk-in basis during the clinic’s regular vaccine hours— weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those ranging in age from 70 to 79 must visit the clinic first to enroll, then can reserve a day and time to get the vaccine. They should be prepared for a brief wait after arriving, according to a press release. Those veterans can call 702-791-9185 to reserve a time slot.

“We want to make sure veterans know we’re doing our very best to get them vaccinated while also addressing CDC and VA guidelines,” said John Archiquette, a spokesman for he VA.

Archiquette noted that they’ll take care of veterans under 70 in time.

“We ask that veterans 70 and under please wait until VASNHS contacts you to notify you that scheduling is open for you,” said Archiquette.

As of late last week, the VA facility had vaccinated more than 5,788 veterans. It is currently administering 400-500 doses each day.

For more information and updates, visit VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed Tool.

