CCSD delays board vote on reopening schools to students, staff

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County school board will not take a vote on a plan to bring students back to classrooms at its meeting next week, according to a statement Friday afternoon.

The vote on a final plan to transition to the hybrid learning model in which students attend classes two days per week and learn from home three days a week is now expected at the Nov. 12 board meeting.

A statement from the district said the board would still hear a presentation on COVID-19 health data next week with the opportunity for discussion. That presentation was not yet included in the meeting materials posted Friday afternoon.

District representatives said earlier in the week that the board would hear a plan to transition the district to a hybrid model over the coming months at Thursday’s meeting. The vote on such a plan is now on Nov. 12.

The announcement came shortly after several schools operating under the hybrid learning model in the Moapa Valley area saw positive COVID-19 cases, with Grant Bowler Elementary School transitioning to full-time distance learning as a result. However, it’s not clear if the situation had any impact on the presentation to the board.

Trustee Danielle Ford, board clerk, said some members felt more conversation was needed before recommendations on reopening were brought forward. The board is working with a governance trainer, she added, with a focus on how items are added to the agenda.

“Now that we’ve brought a balanced governance trainer, we want to make sure we’re following the model and leading the district as well as possible during difficult times,” she said.

The board’s officers — including Ford and Trustees Linda Cavazos and Lola Brooks — will hold an officers meeting on Monday, followed by a meeting of the full board on Thursday, after which there are no regularly scheduled meetings until a work session on Nov. 4.

