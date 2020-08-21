112°F
Education

CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 

Clark County School District teachers will need to take extra steps before recording their live lectures during distance learning, according to new guidance issued Thursday aimed at ensuring federal student privacy laws are observed.

The new policy caused a flurry online as teachers posted and shared the news. Several told the Review-Journal that they had been instructed by their administrators not to record lectures at all, in some cases, until parents authorize the release of student information.

A working document shared with the Review-Journal states that all educators must attempt to obtain a parental authorization for every student in their class prior to recording in order to protect information covered by the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), including student names, faces, grade level or health information.

For those students for whom clearance can’t be obtained, teachers must take extra precautions according to the document, by recording videos without students pictured. Suggestions for how to do this include using a second device or recording only the teacher via Google Meet.

“Educators must explain to students that the sessions will be recorded for students who missed the sessions. Students cannot share or post the recordings and may not independently record the sessions,” the document said. “Educators must take precautions to protect the privacy of student information, whether or not authorization is obtained from the parent/guardian.”

The recordings should also be password-protected and shared only with students enrolled in the class, it said.

Recordings of live lectures have been a cornerstone of the district’s plan for distance learning in order to accommodate students who are unable to view livestreams for a variety of reasons, including network outages, or whose parents can’t help them with school until after work.

An elementary school teacher who asked for anonymity for fear of reprisal said he understands that the new guidance is an attempt to follow federal law and protect the district from litigation, but added that he’s frustrated with the last-minute changes after many teachers crafted their lesson plans around the ability to record lectures.

Teachers had been instructed to record their live lectures for students who missed them, he said. There is also an option in Canvas to require that students watch the video before they could move forward in the class.

In previous training, he said, teachers had been instructed to inform students that they would be recording ahead of time, and to prohibit them from taking screenshots or sharing video themselves.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

