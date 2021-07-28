91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

CCSD officials provide back-to-school updates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2021 - 9:14 am
 
Students stand in lines on the playground assigned by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary Scho ...
Students stand in lines on the playground assigned by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County School District is holding a back-to-school information session Wednesday to brief reporters on plans for the fall semester.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Rex Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas.

School Board President Linda Cavazos and Trustee Lisa Guzman will be in attendance, along with representatives from the school district’s food service, transportation, human resources and police departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
2
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
3
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
4
Marc-Andre Fleury ‘grateful for my time’ as Golden Knight
Marc-Andre Fleury ‘grateful for my time’ as Golden Knight
5
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More