CCSD officials provide back-to-school updates

The Clark County School District and elected officials are holding a back-to-school information session Wednesday for reporters at Rex Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas.

Students stand in lines on the playground assigned by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County School District is holding a back-to-school information session Wednesday to brief reporters on plans for the fall semester.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Rex Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas.

School Board President Linda Cavazos and Trustee Lisa Guzman will be in attendance, along with representatives from the school district’s food service, transportation, human resources and police departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.