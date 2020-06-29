72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Education

COVID-19 threatens Nevada child care facilities as demand rises

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 6:40 am
 

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Rising Star Preschool & Childcare was debt-free, its two centers were full and it had a waiting list of 18 children. Today it has 25 vacancies at its Las Vegas center and 20 more at its facility in Henderson.

The need for licensed child care centers, already in short supply before the pandemic, is expected to increase dramatically as more parents return to work in the coming weeks and months. But as demand rises, day care providers that serve infants through age 5 are struggling to overcome the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, 14 preschool and child care programs in Nevada have closed since March, though it’s not clear how many of those were caused by the pandemic, while many others remain at risk of shutting down.

Parents with older school age children Clark County are facing a similar conundrum when the next school year begins in August. The Clark County School District is expected to adopt a “blended” learning plan that would see two cohorts of students attending school in person for two days a week and learning from home for the other three.

The issue of how parents will be able to arrange care for their kids during weekdays when many are working was a major point of concern among parents who submitted questions at Thursday’s CCSD board meeting to evaluate the plan.

Nevada child care centers and preschools were deemed essential businesses and allowed to stay open throughout the spring. But the financial shock to many of the businesses, including parents withdrawing their kids out of health concerns or after being laid off, put many quickly into the red.

Tina Fox, who owns the Rising Star Preschool & Childcare, said she has managed to keep her business running, though at a financial loss, after the pandemic initially cut enrollment by 55 percent at its Las Vegas center and 40 percent at its Henderson center.

As a result, Fox said, she now has plenty of openings.

She also had to furlough six of the centers’ 27 employees and take out a U.S. Small Business Administration loan with a 3.75 percent interest rate to help weather the storm. And unlike some other government aid for small businesses, she’ll have to pay that back.

“It’s still debt and we didn’t do anything to create that,” she said.

Fox sees a long road back for her business and other child care providers.

“I think for any of us in the industry, I think it will take us a good year to even start to recover from it,” she said.

Permanent closures

Since March 1, 14 licensed child care providers — either in-home or center-based — across Nevada have permanently closed. Of those, 11 are in Southern Nevada. Reasons for the closures include financial hardship, retirements, relocations and landlord issues.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees child care licensing, released the data in response to a Review-Journal inquiry. The information did not include specifics about what age range of children were served and which providers offered preschool in addition to child care.

Two providers that permanently closed this month — The Learning House of Las Vegas and Little Timbers Academy-Hot Springs in Carson City — listed this reason: “financial hardship due to COVID-19; applied for CARES grant but it was not enough to sustain the facility,” according to state records.

The Learning House of Las Vegas opened in June 2017 and offered a half-day Montessori-based preschool program. It closed June 15. State records show it had a 14-child capacity.

Owner Jen Harrington said in an email to the Review-Journal that The Learning House of Las Vegas was a “small, one classroom program” with two full-time employees, including herself, and one part-time employee before closing on March 16.

Since class wasn’t in session and a reopening date was unknown, Harrington and her business partner — her husband — decided to refund tuition to families for the rest of spring semester.

“From the first day we closed, parents frequently reached out to tell me how much their children were asking about going back to school,” Harrington said.

She created videos most weekdays from home — which included reading a story and sometimes singing a song — to try to give children some semblance of classroom group time, she said.

Earlier this month, Harrington shared new health protocols from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with clients and interested parents and asked when they expected to feel comfortable sending their children back to the center.

“Based on the survey results, the business side was simply not financially viable moving forward,” Harrington said of the decision to close permanently.

The center had two years left on its lease, but the landlord “was generous in helping us with an early termination,” she said.

Another Las Vegas preschool program — Far West Academy — lists “lack of business” as the reason for its closure, effective April 30. State records show a 56-child capacity. The school’s Facebook page says it’s a private, religious-based preschool through 12th grade school.

Others on the list include KinderCare Lake Sahara in Las Vegas — with a 134-child capacity — which closed April 29 due to landlord issues. And Oaklane Preschool Academy in Boulder City — with a 40-child capacity — closed March 31 due to a retirement.

Officials from Far West Academy, KinderCare and Oaklane Preschool Academy weren’t available to comment.

Oaklane Preschool Academy closed after 44 years in business, according to an April story in the Boulder City Review. Owner Carole Gordon said the COVID-19 outbreak and a new preschool being built next door contributed to her decision to close, according to the story.

A nationwide issue

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, it was already a challenge for parents to find affordable child care. In April, the Center for American Progress estimated the number of available child care slots at risk of disappearing without additional federal support.Nevada, which had a worse shortage of available child care slots than the nation as a whole before the pandemic, could lose up to 42 percent of its overall supply — or the equivalent of 17,302 slots — according to the group’s projections.

In March, the National Association for the Education of Young Children surveyed more than 6,000 child care providers. Of those, 30 percent said they wouldn’t survive a closure that lasted more than two weeks without significant public investment and support.

In April, Save the Children Action Network and Child Care Aware of America announced results of a national survey of 1,200 registered voters. Of those surveyed, 87 percent “support providing enough federal assistance during the crisis to ensure current child care providers are able to make payroll and pay other expenses, such as rent and utilities,” according it said in a news release.

The nation’s child care industry was facing a crisis prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, said Roy Chrobocinski, director of federal government relations for Save the Children Action Network. But he said having safe, affordable care for children is key to reopening the economy.

Depending on the state, centers may be limited in how many children they can accept due to social distancing requirements, he said, at the same time they’re facing extra expenses for cleaning and other services.

Also, child care workers tend to be low paid, Chrobocinski said, adding those who’ve experienced a job loss are likely doing better receiving unemployment benefits than what they made on the job.

Pain for parents

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit Nevada, Las Vegas mother of three Meredith Noce kept her two youngest children, ages 2 and 3, out of their child-care center for eight weeks. Then her husband was laid off from his job.

Noce said she was able to get a freeze on her account at the child care center. But she said she has talked with other parents who had to pay to hold their child’s slot even when they weren’t attending classes. And some who’ve returned were required to pay registration fees again.

Noce said her kids went back to their child care center two weeks ago.

“Working from home with them, it had its challenges,” she said. “Every meme out there is 100 percent accurate.”

When she called the center, she was told she could bring her children in that same day, if needed.

“They have just been wonderful,” she said, noting the center has also taken many health and safety precautions.

One Clark County School District teacher, who spoke with the Review-Journal on condition of anonymity out of concern about reprisal in the workplace, said Thursday she’s worried about child care for the upcoming school year.

The teacher, who works with high school English language learners and is a single parent of two kids, a son entering kindergarten and a daughter in sixth grade, said she has no idea how she will manage in the fall.

The teacher said her son’s day care, a licensed in-home provider, closed in the spring and hasn’t reopened.

Her original plan was to have him attend the Safekey program in North Las Vegas. But she hasn’t heard whether the program will operate as usual in the fall.

She said she could probably leave her sixth grader home alone during online learning days. But she said unless she finds another child care option, she’d have to bring her kindergartner to work with her even though that probably wouldn’t be allowed.

“At this point, I don’t see any other way to do it,” she said.

Families with school-aged children often rely on programs run by nonprofits and Safekey, a before- and after-school program run by local governments. Some schools also offer their own programs.

Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas officials said they didn’t have information Friday about what they’ll be able to provide for the next school year.

But Andy Bischel, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, wrote in a Thursday email to the Review-Journal that the nonprofit will be able to serve fewer than the daily average of 1,500 children it oversaw at 13 club sites until the pandemic becuase of reduced capacity due to social distancing requirements.

Some centers have openings

At Rising Star Preschool & Childcare, “a lot of people think we stay open because we just want money,” Fox said, but noted families rely on the center.

Of the parents who pulled their child from the center, most were laid off from a job, Fox said. “Even now with things reopening, you’ve still got people at home who are not working.”

Fox said she has offered many options for families, including paying to hold their child’s spot until they’re ready to return or reducing fees for those that pulled their child out on a short-term basis such as for two weeks.

For families who’ve withdrawn their child, they’ll come back like a new client and registration will be done again, she said.

At Rising Star’s Las Vegas center, there are six classrooms and only two were open shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak struck. Within the past couple of weeks, two more reopened.

Summer is usually a little slower time of year under regular circumstances, Fox said, but she’s hoping to see a “decent increase” in enrollment by fall.

At Faith Lutheran Preschool in Las Vegas, employees were paid during the center’s six-week closure from March 17 to May 1 and continued to share curriculum and stay connected with families, director Tonia Tate said in email to the Review-Journal.

The center was operating at low capacity in May, with 44 students, she said. That grew to 61 students in June and July for its summer camp.

“Our hope is we can open at full capacity in August with approximately 250 students,” Tate said. “All our summer staff are currently working. Most of our lead teachers have elected to be 10- month teachers so they do not work in the summer months.”

Shenker Academy in Las Vegas closed for three weeks starting in mid-March, but reopened in early April — initially, just for children of essential workers, Head of School Sharon Knafo said. There were typically nine to 12 children a day.

The academy usually has about 80 employees, but laid off 70 initially when the COVID-19 outbreak hit. Now, about 25 are working.

In early May, the academy reopened to all children.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Shenker Academy, which cares for children from 6 weeks old through kindergarten age — typically had 230 students on any given day. Now, the academy has about 50 percent of its normal enrollment, compared with last summer.

Saint Gabriel Catholic Preschool in Las Vegas — which had up to 17 children prior to the COVID-19 outbreak — started seeing an enrollment drop in March. At one point, only one or two were showing up.

The center temporarily closed March 18 and reopened June 1. But the church also runs an elementary school, which won’t be open next school year because a benefactor pulled out, preschool director Pamela Ufer said. The school’s website says it serves up through middle schoolers.

As for the full-time preschool program, all of the employees were furloughed when the center closed, but Ufer said they were paid through March 30. Now, employees are back at work.

On the first day reopen, four children showed up. As of the week of June 8, seven to eight children were attending.

“It’s slowly coming back, as you can see, as the parents go back to work,” Ufer said.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the preschool center — which is about three years old — was starting to pick up momentum, Ufer said. “Now, it’s starting over again.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter. Reporter Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres near Las Vegas
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres near Las Vegas
2
Clark County adds 736 coronavirus cases after reporting delay
Clark County adds 736 coronavirus cases after reporting delay
3
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
4
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats
5
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Foster mom corrals an armful of kids at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children - Video
Tytaliayah Parker cares her five foster kids and her biological daughter at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Resident of apartment complex where fire occurred said he didn’t hear fire alarm - Video
Travis Mattsson, who has lived at Siegel Suites Las Vegas Boulevard for a year, said he didn’t hear a fire alarm in his unit. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas - Video
More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday night, June 5. It was a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in confrontations with police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soul City WiFi Project brings free internet to Historic Westside Las Vegas - Video
Steven Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation speaks at a press conference about the creation of a free WiFi network to help underserved communities, followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Academic Excellence Awards 2020 - Video
The Las Vegas Review Journal's Academic Excellence program is designed to recognized 1st thru 12th grade students in Southern Nevada who exhibit academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership in and out of the classroom.
A motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house
Las Vegas police said a motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle, which then smashed into a house at 401 South Torrey Pines Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Areas of Red Rock Canyon reopen - Video
The BLM Southern Nevada District reopened access to areas of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on June 1, 2020, including; Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Red Rock Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring Boardwalk, Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rebel store looted
The manager of a Rebel gas station talks about looting at the Tropicana and Koval store over the weekend. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street Experience is counting down to reopening - Video
A countdown clock is running for the reopening of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit Apollo reopens after COVID-19 shutdown - Video
CrossFit Apollo gym co-owner and a member talk about their first day back, Friday, May 29, 2020, after gyms and fitness centers were closed during the coronavirus shutdown. (Glenn Puit and Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gym owner Rob Martinez talks about reopening.
Rob Martinez, owner of The Gym Las Vegas, talks about reopening his gym under Phase Two of Nevada's reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas gyms reopen.
Desiree Ford talks about getting back to the gym after Nevada moves into Phase Two of its reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit gym reopens
Chad Cole, co-owner of CrossFit Apollo, talks about the reopening of his gym as Nevada moves into Phase Two. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MountainView Hospital protest
Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner, HCA Healthcare. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 testing site moves to UNLV Tropicana parking garage - Video
New Clark County COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage opens Wednesday and includes pediatric and walk-up testing. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas - Video
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway just before 9 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
By / RJ

More details about the Clark County School District’s plan to reopen schools emerged at the Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, with officials answering a long list of questions submitted by the general public. More details about the Clark County School District’s plan to reopen schools emerged at the Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, with district staff answering a long list of questions submitted by the general public.

Read More