87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Education

How 3 award-winning CCSD teachers prepared for most-challenging year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2020 - 12:25 am
 

Monday’s resumption of distance learning at Clark County’s public schools will be a “zoo” for teacher Kim Law, even without any students in the classroom.

That’s because the Hoggard Elementary School science specialist, now relocated to the former Fyfe Elementary School campus while Hoggard is rebuilt, brought about 150 animals with her. The menagerie, which includes chickens, goats, pigs and tortoises, plays an important role in the “zoo program” she teaches.

The great lengths that Law goes to to engage with her kids earned her a Heart of Education Award this year. It also explains why the Review-Journal sought her out along with two others who were recognized by the Smith Center as teachers who “stand above the rest” and “go above and beyond to put students first.”

We asked the trio — Law, Robert Cuccurulo, a social studies teacher and head junior varsity football coach at Coronado High School in Henderson, and Mark Nekoba, a music teacher at Schofield Middle School in south Las Vegas — how they prepared for what will almost certainly be the most challenging year of their teaching careers. We also asked whether they and other Clark County School District teachers are better positioned now than they were in the spring to deliver quality distance learning.

Here’s what they said.

Robert Cuccurullo has props all set

When the Review-Journal first contacted Cuccurullo in early August, he was just beginning to prepare for distance learning.

“I’m going to definitely need the training,” he acknowledged.

Now Cuccurullo, who served for 10 years in the U.S. Army — including during Operation Desert Storm — before becoming a teacher, feels much more confident.

Cuccurullo said teachers had “a lot of information thrown at us, but not in a bad way” during professional development, a 13-day period that covers distance learning along with many other topics. “The district is trying to give all the resources they possibly can.”

For now, he isn’t planning major changes in his teaching style. He’ll still conduct his social studies classes live in his classroom at Coronado, and plans to stand up, just like he always does, rather than sit at a computer.

“I can never sit and teach. I can’t,” he said. “It’s impossible.”

He also intends to “keep it as fun as I do in the classroom.”

One way he’ll do that is to use a camera set up in his classroom to show cardboard cutouts of historical figures sitting at the desks where his students would normally be. The students, meanwhile, will receive periodic clues to help them identify the world leaders.

“It’s all about the presentation with me,” Cuccurullo said.

He said, though, he doesn’t think a teacher can lecture via live video for an hour and still keep students engaged, particularly with distractions they may have at home. Cuccurullo said his opinion is a 20 or 30-minute lecture would be sufficient, followed by students working on their own.

As for coaching football, Cuccurullo can cross that off his list for now. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced in late July it will move high school sports to spring semester, allowing a six-week competition window for each sport.

But that’s OK. “As much as I live for sports, it’s really the last thing on my mind right now,” he said.

Cuccurullo said he is convinced distance learning likely will last all school year, noting that even if a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, it will take time for it to be produced and widely distributed.

If three-quarters of the school year is over, it wouldn’t make sense to bring students back to campuses if they’ve gotten used to the online format, Cuccurullo said. Even a hybrid model — a mix of in-person and remote instruction — at that point would “throw things off, in my opinion.”

In the meantime, he said he believes he has the tools for success.

Canvas is a good online learning management system that allows teachers to be creative and use “different tools to suit our styles,” he said.

Kim Law brought her menagerie

Law has been teaching for 13 years and, before that, was a campus monitor. Most of her children went to Hoggard Elementary, and her granddaughter is in first grade at Hoggard this year.

Law will have her hands full this semester. Students in the Hoggard’s “zookeepers club” she runs normally help care for the school’s animals, but they won’t be on campus. That means Law will spend hours on daily animal care while also teaching.

She’s also been busy preparing a virtual classroom for the new semester.

Despite the swirl of activity, she also said she feels better prepared for distance learning the second time around.

The switch to distance learning in the spring as the coronavirus began spreading in Nevada was abrupt, while she and her colleagues have had time during the summer to prepare for a new school year, she said.

She said Thursday she’s excited to teach students via live video, compared with recorded lessons used in the spring. She’ll even offer cooking classes and run the zookeepers clubs virtually. She’ll teach students about the animals live as she’s taking care of them.

As science specialist, Law doesn’t start lessons with children until a couple of weeks into the school year. Before that, she’ll help wherever needed at the school, including answering questions from parents.

“We’re learning along with the students,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Law said she hopes to make online instruction fun.

“If you’re a teacher and you love to teach and love to learn, you find a way,” she said.

Mark Nekoba is finding a new rhythm

Nekoba has been teaching for 30 years and has worked at Schofield Middle School in the south valley since it opened in 2001. He teaches instrumental music classes, including jazz band and beginning through advanced band.

He said he and district music teachers met virtually over the summer to bounce distance learning ideas off one another.

As a result, “It’s really going to be a collaborative effort this year for everybody, I think,” he said.

Nekoba said he will tailor his band classes to fit the new medium, with more focus on music theory and history than usual.

“In a normal year, you’d focus on the playing, of course,” he said.

But he’s also working to help them build their chops, devising a no-contact drive-thru system to distribute school-owned musical instruments to students and figuring how he can work with virtual band ensembles for what he hopes will be an online concert later this year.

“The kids need something to motivate them,” he said of the performances.

Nekoba said that the training he received on Canvas during professional development this month was better than he anticipated.

“Thankfully, the district gave us two weeks to train. Otherwise, we’d be in big trouble,” he said.

For many teachers, Canvas is brand new, “so of course it’s frustrating,” he said. “Every day, you learn a little bit more.”

The more teachers use Canvas with their students, the easier it’s going to get, Nekoba said, adding the online management system has useful components.

“Even older teachers like me,” Nekoba said, are having fun and are exercising creativity with setting up their virtual classroom, including creating their Bitmoji (a personalized cartoon avatar).

Nekoba said his only real concern about distance learning is whether servers will crash when thousands of students and teachers log on to Canvas simultaneously. And instruction is highly dependent on technology, he said, noting there are also some wonky signal and connectivity issues in certain areas of the valley.

But in the long run, he said, the rush to embrace more technology in education could prove beneficial.

“Luckily, kids grew up with video chat. They know this stuff better than we do,” he said. “I think no matter what we throw at these kids they’re going to figure this out before we do.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada officials tight-lipped about where COVID-19 spreads fastest
Nevada officials tight-lipped about where COVID-19 spreads fastest
2
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
3
Trump announces COVID-19 plasma treatment
Trump announces COVID-19 plasma treatment
4
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
5
Employment office paying PUA claims, report says
Employment office paying PUA claims, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Videos
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Summerlin - Video
One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Alta Drive and Sky Vista Drive in Las Vegas, Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gateway arch taking shape over Las Vegas Boulevard - Video
A $6.5 million, 80-foot-tall illuminated arch sign that will serve as a welcome sign to visitors to downtown Las Vegas continues to take shape. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigating the Valley View-Harmon road project - Video
The $65 million Valley View Boulevard/Harmon Avenue connector project opened to traffic Wednesday, Aug. 19. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Funeral procession for Metro police officer - Video
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 19, for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, who died July 29 after contracting COVID-19. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch paid $2.35M for new home
The Golden Knights' right wing Alex Tuch paid $2.35 million for a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death Valley hits 130 degrees on Sunday - Video
Death Valley National Park recorded a high of 130 degrees Sunday, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park if it is confirmed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ice Age fossils discovered in Carson City - Video
Steve Rowland, paleontologist and professor of geology at UNLV, discusses the Ice Age fossils recently extracted from private property in Carson City, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Husband and father dies unexpectedly from COVID-19 - Video
Artor Nazzar was a healthy 42-year-old man before he contracted coronavirus. The father of three didn’t smoke or drink and exercised daily, said his wife Carissa Hernandez. The avid flamenco dancer died in July. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flamingo rollover crash
Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health district alleviates COVID-19 testing demands - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands by setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood COVID-19 Testing Sites - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands buy setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. They are taking the weight off of the larger testing facilities, and providing more community based testing, especially in minority and senior communities hit hardest by the pandemic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site - Video
A COVID-19 testing site moved from the Texas Station parking garage to indoors at the Cashman Center, Aug. 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More