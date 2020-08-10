Las Vegas-area private school students return to in-person teaching

Monday was the first day of school at a handful of local campuses that are offering in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Horizons Academy, a private school for students with special needs, reopens for full-time instruction with options for distance learning and teaching. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lianna Garcia rubs her hands with sanitizer as she gets her temperature taken by Vanessa Sanchez on the first day of school at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Zarah Ghadban gets her photo taken by her mother Mariam on the first day of school at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kindergartner Dominic Martin, 6, gets his mask adjusted by his father Jason Martin on the first day of school at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ninth grader Devon Politzer introduces himself to English literature teacher Sandy McCluney the first day of school at New Horizons Academy in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tenth grader Jacob Braunstein listens to English literaturer teacher Sandy McCluney the first day of school at New Horizons Academy in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign welcoming students to school next to a COVID-19 guide is seen in a classroom on the first day of school at Shenker Academy in Las Vegas, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kindergarten lead Sheryl Davis-Haas instructs students during the first day of school at Shenker Academy in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lead Teacher for the 2’s classroom, teaches goes over the days of the week during the first day of school at Shenker Academy on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ms. Marilyn Leyson feeds an infant in the newborn room during the first day of school at Shenker Academy in Las Vegas, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant leads for the 12 to 18 months play outside during the first day of school at Shenker Academy on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of private school students across the Las Vegas Valley returned to school Monday for in-person classes — the kind that were taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many local private schools, which don’t receive state funding and generally have smaller class sizes than their public counterparts, are opening this month with five days a week of face-to-face instruction. In contrast, the Clark County School District will begin classes Aug. 24 with distance learning for its 325,000 students.

Among the schools reopening Monday was GV Christian School in Henderson, which has about 340 elementary students and 160 middle and high schoolers.

The school staggered starting and ending times, and used multiple entrances to each building to reduce crowding. At each, students used hand sanitizer and had their temperature checked before going inside. No parents or visitors are allowed inside.

Administrators plan to the conduct temperature checks twice a day, and all students and employees are required to wear face masks. At the elementary school, students will eat lunch in their classrooms and will play outside at recess only with their grade level, with each class assigned its own zone on the playground.

Parents Edyta Kotopka and David Lawless were chatting in the middle school/high school parking lot after dropping off their children at school. They each have a child in seventh grade — both of whom have attended GV Christian since preschool.

“It’s a little more on the nervous side,” Lawless said of his mindset going into a new school year amid the pandemic. But he added that he feels it’s pretty safe and the school is taking a lot of precautions.

Kotopka said the school is great about keeping parents informed and they’ve been well prepared. “That definitely helps with the stress level,” she said.

On the other side of the church campus, long lines of students and parents wearing face masks formed outside the elementary school building waiting to check in. Students were dressed in school uniforms.

Parent Nate Cressman, who has two children in second and third grade in their first year at GV Christian, said the in-person classes were central to their decision to enroll the kids at GV Christian rather than the nearby public school they used to attend.

“We’re excited to go full time,” he said.

Cressman said his family attended an orientation at GV Christian this summer where employees talked about safety protocols. His children also received a packet of work — mostly math — to help them prepare for the school year.

Many of the new families found GV Christian while they were researching options for schools offering five-day-a-week instruction, elementary school principal Jamie Bielich said, but noted some were previously considering making the switch to a private school. “The explosion of enrollment was crazy,” Bielich said.

In one week, for example, school employees provided 58 tours of campus to prospective families. Now, the elementary school is full, except for a few spots in kindergarten and first grades.

On Monday morning, there were a couple of entrances to the elementary school building — one for kindergarten through second graders and one for third through fifth graders. The K-2 line was slower moving.

Some parents stopped to take pictures of their children in front of the school. One parent remarked to two young children standing far apart as she took their picture: “Are you guys social distancing or what?”

Parents said goodbye to their kids outside, and some peered in through the school’s windows after they went inside.

About 15 minutes before kindergarten through second grade classes were scheduled to begin, a school employee opened up another door just for kindergartners. Dozens of children were still waiting to enter the building. Bielich started walking down the line and using a thermometer to check temperatures in order to speed up the process.

Check-ins were wrapping up about five minutes after classes were scheduled to start. As parents left the school campus, a few made exclamations such as “Yay, she’s sent off” and “Freedom.”

Mountain View Lutheran School in northwest Las Vegas also reopened Monday with in-person instruction “with adjusted class sizes and additional safeguards against the coronavirus,” the school said in a news release.

The elementary school is limiting most of its class sizes to 17 students. The school requires temperature and health checks for every student and employee when they arrive. Face masks are also required.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.