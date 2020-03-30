Las Vegas students safely perform symphony from their homes

Social distancing and distance education didn’t stop the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts wind symphony from putting on a performance over the weekend.

Social distancing and distance education didn’t stop the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts wind symphony from putting on a performance over the weekend.

A video posted on the school’s Twitter and YouTube pages on Saturday showed students performing “Down a Country Lane” by Aaron Copland via a videoconference. To put the piece together, players individually recorded their parts to a conducting track sent by associate director of bands John Seaton.

The piece was not rehearsed or sight-read prior to school closures, according to the school’s post.

