Education

NSHE seeks to draft COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 5:33 pm
 
Angela Kong, left, a Nevada State College nursing student, gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UN ...
Angela Kong, left, a Nevada State College nursing student, gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s college and university system will ask its Board of Regents for permission to draft policy amendments that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, according to an early agenda for the board’s Sept. 10 meeting.

The Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor’s office is seeking authorization to draft emergency code amendments that would require employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, according to the agenda item.

Any amendments would have to be submitted to regents for final approval during a special meeting.

Currently, the state’s approximately 27,000 employees — including NSHE workers — are required to be either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

On Friday, the State Board of Health voted to require all students at the state’s public colleges and universities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enroll for spring 2022 semester classes. Medical or religious exemptions are allowed.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

