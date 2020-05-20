73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

Parents fear coronavirus put CCSD special ed students in deep hole

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2020 - 6:24 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2020 - 6:37 pm

Parent Allyson Juneau-Butler says it is difficult during a normal school year to get her son the services and support he needs from the Clark County School District’s special education program, described in a new report as understaffed and underfunded even before the coronavirus hit.

But the school closures ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak in mid-March have raised concerns that what was hard before will be a much bigger challenge in the fall for parents and teachers forced to deal with learning loss and a backlog of assessments that they say could leave students without the tools necessary to their education.

Juneau-Butler and other parents say they have been unable during the closures to arrange updates for their kids’ individualized education plans (IEPs) — legal documents that define a student’s needs and outline the services the district will provide.

She said she fears that delaying the update until fall will put her son weeks behind in receiving the support he needs, as new evaluations will require gathering new information on his academic and socio-emotional skills.

She believes many families will be in the same boat, creating a backlog for teachers, school psychologists and other team members who help create or update the plans for special education students.

“It’s frustrating to see that your child struggles, and then see a delay in getting those services,” Juneau-Butler said.

Juneau-Butler said she and her wife worked full-time during school closures, making it hard to sit with their son during virtual instruction to keep him focused. She said she’s aware of the services CCSD will be offering virtually for special education students over the summer, but that distance learning has not been a good fit for her two children.

“Typically-developing children can work pretty independently in many cases,” she said. “That’s not the case with us.”

Assessments, meetings on hold

Clark County School District representatives say the district has been holding IEP meetings since March 31 via telephone or videoconference except in cases where a parent requested an in-person meeting or a student required an in-person assessment. Students with existing IEPs have had access to distance learning resources along with their general education peers and have been in contact with their teachers, they said.

“Most assessments for special education services require in-person meetings that are not currently supported during school closure,” a statement said. “In such cases, the assessments will resume when school reopens.”

Special education students were required to be included in districts’ distance learning plans, according to a Mar. 12 directive from the U.S. Department of Education and a follow-up stating that federal disability laws should not prevent districts from offering remote learning during school closures. The follow-up was issued after some districts indicated they were “reluctant to provide any distance instruction because they believed that federal disability law presents insurmountable barriers to remote education.”

The directives acknowledge that schools might not be able to provide all services in the same manner as before, but encouraged alternatives like time extensions, closed captioning or speech or language services through video conferencing.

Distance learning has been a mixed bag for special education students, according to advocates like Wendy Broder-Stock of the tutoring and advocacy group NEAT Services, with some meeting with their teachers daily and others struggling to learn from home.

Assessments for new or updated services have largely been on hold since schools were closed, she said, as they often require spending considerable time with a student.

“It’s really hard to do an assessment over Zoom or over Hangout,” Broder-Stock said.

Trevor Hayes, a Nevada System of Higher Education regent, said he’s been in the process of having his daughter evaluated for dyslexia through CCSD for over a year. A final meeting was delayed when schools closed, he said, adding that he doesn’t know why it was put off.

“If I were to venture a guess, it probably seems too hard to do, so they’ve put us on the back burner,” he said.

A CCSD school psychologist, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concerns over retaliation, said the district initially asked staff to hold off on evaluation meetings after schools closed and await further guidance. The meetings resumed about two weeks later, she said, but some staff found that the notes and files necessary to conduct evaluations were locked away in school buildings.

She completed much of her caseload this quarter, but said there will be a few that carry over to fall because they require comprehensive assessments that can’t be done remotely.

To parents’ fears about a potential backlog of assessments in the fall, she acknowledged that’s possible, particularly for cases in which contracted translation services must be scheduled.

When meetings are held virtually, attendance is typically excellent, she said, an experience also echoed by teachers who say they believe meetings by video chat could be a viable option going forward to provide flexibility to working parents.

Great City School report

The Council of Great City Schools — an organization made up of the 74 largest school districts in the country — recently evaluated CCSD’s special education programs, citing the need for improvement in the large number of vacancies, low state funding and lack of uniform practices districtwide.

The report was written prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. But focus group feedback included in the report says special education assessments were sometimes delayed even then due to school psychologist shortages, among other things.

The report did recognize the district’s assistive technology service, which provides equipment like speech-generating devices, characterizing it as one of the best in the nation.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said at a news briefing Tuesday that the district is working to make such technology available to students while schools are closed.

He added that the district will address possible learning losses among special education students by assessing knowledge levels at the beginning of the year and then wrapping any missed standards into the first quarter.

“How do we provide the one-on-one support at this time, it’s something that we are struggling with, to be candid,” Jara said. “… As far as the learning loss that we’re expecting … it’s going to be something that we’ll have to assess” when students return in late August.

The report also found that CCSD students have far lower rates of exiting special education into general education, as well as lower rates of inclusion in general education classrooms — a practice known as learning in the least restrictive environment possible.

Jara said he believes large class sizes and a lack of professional development opportunities for teachers have stymied inclusion practices.

“To be very clear, this is not about educators not being willing,” Jara said. “We have not provided professional development systemically.”

A school funding formula with weighted funding for special education students would help the district provide those resources, he said. Next school year

But some teachers wonder how smooth the transition to the classroom will be, given they often work with students closely in small groups but will be under a social distancing mandate.

A resource teacher who asked to remain anonymous said a blended learning model in which his students participate in their general education classes but also take extra video meetings with him could be a possibility. However, he said he worries that asking students to do these extra class hours would not meet inclusion standards.

During this quarter’s distance learning, he says he’s used video calls, offering extra help in the chat box. Of the 19 students he taught, five were active participants, half did some work and the others did none, he said.

Sarah Comroe, a teacher and parent to three CCSD students with IEP’s, said there will likely be no one solution that fits everyone. She said her daughter’s IEP meeting was also delayed until fall after being set for March, as it required meeting with a speech language pathologist despite the student not receiving speech services.

“Kids with IEPs will be heavily impacted no matter what we do, because it’s already so complicated,” Comroe said.

She said it’s critical for the district to plan for the fall, particularly with students from low-income backgrounds, those who experience homelessness or fall into other categories that impact their ability to engage in education.

“If we don’t figure out fall now, we’re going to be in much worse shape,” she said.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
2
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
3
‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
‘Twilight’ actor Boyce, girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
4
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
5
Las Vegas’ underground house is for sale again — for $18M
Las Vegas’ underground house is for sale again — for $18M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis students celebrate senior prom with parade - VIDEO
Desert Oasis High School’s senior prom was supposed to be held Saturday, but it was canceled when schools statewide were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Allegiant Air employees deliver snacks and drinks to food pantry - VIDEO
Allegiant Air donated food items to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The snack and drinks are commissary items that Allegiant planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Las Vegas for March Madness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Health care workers protest over unsafe working conditions - VIDEO
Healthcare workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) gather at Southern Hills Hospital to protest unsafe working conditions at Las Vegas HCA-affiliated hospitals and demand that OSHA intervene. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 Q&A - VIDEO
You had questions, and we've got the answers! Renee Summerour sits down with Dr. Brian Labus, epidemiologist with the UNLV School of Public Health and member of the governor's medical advisory team, and RJ health reporter Mary Hynes to answer viewer questions regarding the coronavirus spread in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal) THIS WEEK WE COVERED A LOT OF TOPICS: 1. POSTPONED MEDICAL/DENTAL PROCEDURES 2. GOV. SISOLASK ANNOUNCES TO EXTEND STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 3. THIS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER PART OF THE "ROAD TO RECOVERY PLAN"? 4. WILL THERE BE A MASK REQUIREMENT STATEWIDE? 5. DOES WEATHER PLAN A ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19? 6. WHERE IS NEVADA THIS WEEK ON ANTIBODY TESTING? 7. MYTH: AIR CONDITIONER CAN CAUSE CORONAVIRUS 8. IS IT SAFE TO GO BACK OUTSIDE? BEACHES? HIKING? ETC?
Fire at strip mall in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Firefighters battle a blaze at Nellis Plaza at 1000 N. Nellis Blvd. in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lines move quickly through CCSD food distribution sites - VIDEO
Individuals pick up packaged meals from Clark County School District food distribution sites on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020: Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson and Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mobile dance party to spread encouragement during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department outfitted a van with speakers and a DJ to to blast music through local neighborhoods for a socially distant dance party and passed out kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marriage License Bureau reopens after coronavirus closure - VIDEO
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas reopens Monday, April 24, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise Hospital releases man who recovered from coronavirus - VIDEO
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center celebrated a milestone on Saturday, April 25 — the discharge to date of more than 50 COVID-19 patients. Employees marked the occasion by clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was pushed down a hallway and out of the Las Vegas hospital in a wheelchair. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)
Protest promotes recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak - VIDEO
A group known as Fight for Nevada and its supporters gathered outside of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to protest and promote the recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pair Create Nevada Light Display
David and Mason Koch designed and erected a solar light display atop Black Mountain of a Nevada outline with heart inside for community strength during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists happy to see decreased gas prices in Las Vegas - VIDEO
With demand for crude oil continuing to dip due to the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gasoline at the retail level has fallen along with it. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco gasoline at $1.89 a gallon - VIDEO
People fill up their vehicles at Costco off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Science: The night sky
RJ

This production will introduce the audience to patterns and cycles in the night sky. The focus will be on what we can learn from understanding the patterns and cycles and include connections to social studies and literacy.

 
Technology: Google gems
RJ

CCSD’s Larenda Norman reveals some often overlooked Google gems to help with productivity.

 
Technology: Virtual classrooms
RJ

CCSD teachers guide you through using Google Classroom and Canvas LMS for online learning.

 
Technology: Your online adventure
RJ

Elementary school teacher Michele Hayden and high school teacher Allison Norman guide you through your online learning journey.

 
Technology: Computer safety
RJ

Clark County School District’s Ingrid Johnson and Audra Arman-Richardson team up with 2nd grader Kate Johnson to point out best practices for Chromebook care and give tips for online safety.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Ke ...
Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the nation’s response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Read More