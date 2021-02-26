55°F
Education

Protesting parents, students want return to full-time, in-person classes — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2021 - 4:57 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2021 - 5:31 pm
Parents gather Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Las Vegas Academy’s Lowden Theater for the first live, in-person regular school board meeting in nearly a year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents gather Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Las Vegas Academy’s Lowden Theater for the first, live in-person regular school board meeting in nearly a year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board was meeting Thursday for its first in-person regular meeting in nearly a year.

No reopening topics are on the agenda for the meeting at the Las Vegas Academy’s Lowden Theater, which comes a day after Superintendent Jesus Jara and other district officials announced a staggered return for students beginning March 22, but the trustees were expected to hear updates on the district’s budget and its legislative priorities, and approve two modifications to its agreements with teachers and support staff.

A large crowd of parents and students held a rally prior to the meeting to call for an immediate, full-time return to in-person instruction.

That message was likewise expected to be hammered home during the meeting’s public comment period.

Many parents and studens remained outside after the meeting started as people were being let inside the auditorium on a one-by-one basis after filling out a clipboard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

