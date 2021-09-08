School Board leader tells of death threats after vaccine mandate vote

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos says she has received threats following the board’s decision last week to move forward with mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Clark County School District Board of Trustees president Linda Cavazos speaks during a board meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers that included an update to an anti-racism policy, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos says she has received death threats following the board’s decision last week to move forward with mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

In a post on Twitter, Cavazos said Tuesday that she has received messages saying she should be hanged or shot, “along with very disturbing images.”

“I simply turn in the names and reports, and continue doing my job, as do my colleagues,” she wrote. “We have no time for the hate.”

I refuse to let hate overpower me. Since last Wed’s meeting, I’ve received msgs saying that I should be hanged or shot, along with very disturbing images. I simply turn in the names and reports, and continue doing my job, as do my colleagues. We have no time for the hate. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/TPVh9i9LS0 — linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) September 8, 2021

Hundreds of people attended the meeting and the board heard more than five hours of public comments — overwhelming opposed to a mandate — before voting.

The board decided in a 5-1 vote to authorize Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a mandatory vaccination policy, noting the process will include negotiating with employee unions. Trustee Danielle Ford opposed the motion and Trustee Katie Williams wasn’t present for the vote.

