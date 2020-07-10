Trustees debate CCSD school reopening plan late into night — WATCH LIVE

After a 90-minute delay to a scheduled presentation, Clark County School District trustees were nowhere near reaching a decision on the reopening of schools as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation, initially scheduled for 6 p.m., was pushed to 7 p.m. after another presentation ran long and in order to accommodate an announcement by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

When they reconvened, trustees struggled to reach a consensus on whether they would discuss the plan after the presentation, or at scheduled discussion points, eventually commencing the presentation around 7:30 p.m.

The basic structure of the reopening plan has remained unchanged since its first presentation on June 25. It recommends that students attend school in-person for two days a week and take distance learning for three days a week on a cohort-based schedule, with a third cohort available for students who choose distance learning only.

The presentation Thursday further elaborated on how schools would allocate staff to the in-person cohorts versus the virtual cohort: If at least 20 percent of students at a school choose distance learning, dedicated teachers could be assigned to Cohort C. The more students in Cohort C, the more staff could be dedicated to them.

But trustees also received several new options in the final draft of the plan as a result of community feedback, including the chance to offer a traditional, yearlong schedule to secondary students instead of the semester-based classes initially recommended.

CCSD staff including Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell still recommended the semester-based option that would see students take four condensed courses per semester in order to increase instructional time and limit passing periods.

But performing arts, advanced placement and International Baccalaureate teachers have raised the alarm that a four-course, semester-based schedule would limit students from taking or successfully completing these programs.

Tony Gebbia, IB Coordinator at Spring Valley High, said the proposed schedule would likely cut short the plans of over 1,000 IB juniors and seniors who must take two-year courses in their final years of the program.

“They’ll have lost so many hours, they’ll never catch up,” Gebbia said.

IB teachers, meanwhile, would be faced with trying to fit two years of curriculum into one semester, Gebbia said, while struggling to meet the principle of concurrency of learning integral to IB programs.

Region 2 Superintendent Debbie Brockett acknowledged that the schedule presented a challenge to IB courses, but she said the district had been working with principals to create models that would allow schools to split the two-hour block into one-hour blocks to accommodate different programs.

By 9:30 p.m., trustees’ opinions remained mixed on the benefits of a semester-based schedule versus a yearlong schedule, with district Superintendent Jesus Jara suggesting that he could reach out to the national directors of AP and IB programs for guidance.

Trustee Danielle Ford also offered a suggestion for a soft-opening model in which almost all students do distance learning initially, with school doors open for vulnerable students who need access to meals, internet and Chromebooks.

Jara said that such a staggered start might be possible under the district’s current proposed plan but that it was critical to submit a framework to the Department of Education first before such details could be determined.

A Nevada Department of Education spokesperson said a reopening plan is due on July 21, 20 calendar days before the proposed start date of Aug. 10. The next Clark County School Board meeting is currently not scheduled until Aug. 13.

